Branson Votes to Limit Drag Shows

Missouri's infamous tourist town wants to preserve its reputation as a "family-oriented" destination

By on Thu, Aug 10, 2023 at 10:26 am

click to enlarge The Hollywood Wax Museum in Branson, Missouri.
Paul Sableman via Flickr
The Hollywood Wax Museum in Branson, Missouri.
Drag shows in Branson will have to sashay away from certain parts of town.

The city's Board of Aldermen approved a measure this week intended to "preserve the city's values," and maintain the city's reputation as a "family-oriented tourist destination," according to a city fact sheet on the bill.

Drag shows will only be allowed in Branson's downtown zoning district. Businesses elsewhere that currently host performances will be allowed to continue doing so.

The bill's approval was a move to shield young eyes from drag.  Minors in Branson are now barred from performances unless a parent or guardian allows them to attend. Businesses must cover their windows, so people can't see in from the sidewalk.

Republicans in Missouri and across the country have made a concerted effort to restrict drag shows. Residents in Branson who opposed the drag show limits questioned their aldermen on why drag queens, instead of problems such as homelessness, were a focus. 

But let's not forget what state Branson is in. This is Missouri, after all — a state that believes clothed performers are dangerous for children, but not guns

Branson, Missourah.

Branson offers a popular Christian entertainment district in the Ozarks.

