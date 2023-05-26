'Brazen' Carjacking by Busch Stadium Didn't Happen, Police Say

A crime occurred in downtown St. Louis, just not the one we all thought

By on Fri, May 26, 2023 at 10:22 am

Share on Nextdoor
A view of Ballpark Village and Busch Stadium. - TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS
TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS
A view of Ballpark Village and Busch Stadium.

A brazen carjacking that occurred near Busch Stadium last weekend during a Cardinal's game likely never happened.

The crime-that-wasn't was initially reported as having gone down Saturday evening as the Cardinals hosted the Dodgers. Around 7:20 p.m., caddy-corner to Ballpark Village, a man supposedly walked up to the driver's side of a 61-year-old woman's BMW, pointed a gun at her and told her to get out of the car.

"The suspect then entered the vehicle, made a U-turn, and fled," a police incident report says.

News of the carjacking that occurred so close to Busch Stadium while a game was in progress struck a nerve with the public, in particular those eager to hype downtown crime as a wider symptom of failed Democratic leadership.

"Tourists thinking they can in take the sights, visit the Arch, explore the Gateway to the West, tweeted state Representative Nick Schroer (R-St. Charles). "But all they experienced was The Gateway to Crime."
However, as first reported by KSDK's Christine Byers, police now say the carjacking never happened and the 61-year-old is facing possible charges of filing a false police report.

The woman allegedly made the false report “in an effort to conceal the fact that an unknown individual fled the scene of a motor vehicle accident in the alleged victim's vehicle,” 3rd District Captain Joe Morici said in an update earlier this week.

As Byers wrote: "In other words, police believe she was trying to cover for someone who got into a car accident while driving her car that probably shouldn’t have been driving."

A crime did occur. Just not the one we all thought.

However, everyone looking to signal boost crime happening downtown need not worry too much.

The same day as the allegedly fake carjacking, about 30 cars parked for the game were broken into. Those crimes all still appear to have actually happened.

Related
A parking lot downtown.

Cardinals Opposed Bill to Secure Lots That Saw Dozens of Break-Ins Sunday: Board Bill 80 would have required surface lots beef up security



We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

People Flock to the 'Miracle in Missouri' as Nun Refuses To Decompose

By Rosalind Early

Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster's remains

Judge Blocks Post-Dispatch Story about Accused Murderer

By Ryan Krull

The Post-Dispatch's offices downtown off North Tenth Street.

St. Louis 'Basketball Wives' Star Pleads Guilty to Tax, Insurance Fraud

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis 'Basketball Wives' Star Pleads Guilty to Tax, Insurance Fraud

St. Louis Mayor Signs Order To Protect Trans Residents

By Monica Obradovic

Missouri proposed the second highest number of anti-trans measures compared to any other state last session.

Also in News

People Flock to the 'Miracle in Missouri' as Nun Refuses To Decompose

By Rosalind Early

Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster's remains

Missouri Teen Heads Effort To Lower Local Voting Age to 16

By Monica Obradovic

Ballot

St. Louis Weightlifter Breaks 5 State Records at First Competition

By Rosalind Early

Heather Gurnow at her first weight-lifting competition.

Missouri Teacher Who Used Racial Slur No Longer Employed With District

By Rosalind Early

An empty classroom
More

Digital Issue

May 24, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us