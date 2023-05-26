'Brazen' Carjacking by Busch Stadium Didn't Happen, Police Say

A brazen carjacking that occurred near Busch Stadium last weekend during a Cardinal's game likely never happened.
The crime-that-wasn't was initially reported as having gone down Saturday evening as the Cardinals hosted the Dodgers. Around 7:20 p.m., caddy-corner to Ballpark Village, a man supposedly walked up to the driver's side of a 61-year-old woman's BMW, pointed a gun at her and told her to get out of the car.
"The suspect then entered the vehicle, made a U-turn, and fled," a police incident report says.
News of the carjacking that occurred so close to Busch Stadium while a game was in progress struck a nerve with the public, in particular those eager to hype downtown crime as a wider symptom of failed Democratic leadership.
"Tourists thinking they can in take the sights, visit the Arch, explore the Gateway to the West, tweeted state Representative Nick Schroer (R-St. Charles). "But all they experienced was The Gateway to Crime."
However, as first reported by KSDK's Christine Byers, police now say the carjacking never happened and the 61-year-old is facing possible charges of filing a false police report.
Tourists thinking they can in take the sights, visit the Arch, explore the Gateway to the West... but all they experienced was The Gateway to Crime. https://t.co/GpXD1InD8F— Nick Schroer 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇩🇪 (@NickBSchroer) May 22, 2023
The woman allegedly made the false report “in an effort to conceal the fact that an unknown individual fled the scene of a motor vehicle accident in the alleged victim's vehicle,” 3rd District Captain Joe Morici said in an update earlier this week.
As Byers wrote: "In other words, police believe she was trying to cover for someone who got into a car accident while driving her car that probably shouldn’t have been driving."
A crime did occur. Just not the one we all thought.
However, everyone looking to signal boost crime happening downtown need not worry too much.
The same day as the allegedly fake carjacking, about 30 cars parked for the game were broken into. Those crimes all still appear to have actually happened.
