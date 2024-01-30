Brentwood Condemns Dara Daugherty’s Home as Illegal Rooming House

Neighbors say the house smells bad and has been home to feral cats

By and on Tue, Jan 30, 2024 at 6:00 am

click to enlarge Dara Daugherty lived in, and also allegedly operated an illegal rooming house out of, this house in Brentwood. - RYAN KRULL
RYAN KRULL
Dara Daugherty lived in, and also allegedly operated an illegal rooming house out of, this house in Brentwood.

Two weeks after St. Louis sued Dara Daugherty and her associates for allegedly running a 39-property illegal rooming house operation throughout south city, Brentwood shut down an illegal rooming house Daugherty was running there. This house was also apparently Daugherty’s personal residence.

For years, neighbors say, Daugherty's house stuck out like a sore thumb on the quiet, otherwise picturesque Rosalie Avenue, between Brentwood Boulevard and South Hanley Road. Lawn mowers, old mattresses, tires and bicycles cluttered the backyard. A revolving group of people came and went from the property. 

Then, last Wednesday, neighbors say that several police cars, including a canine officer, showed up outside the house along with a dump truck. Several other municipal workers began clearing the backyard of its debris. 

One resident of Rosalie, who asked to remain anonymous, told the RFT they weren't surprised by the need to haul away so much junk and debris.

“She’s a hoarder,” they said.

That same day, the city of Brentwood served five summons at the address, citing it for, among other things, junk, debris and an outdoor pool that had no permit. According to the summons, Daugherty was also using the Brentwood home as a rooming house in an area zoned for single family occupancy. 

The house where Daugherty has herself been living appears to have been in as rough shape as many of the properties she rented out to the city's most vulnerable. The inside of the house was cited for numerous violations, including junk, trash and debris causing a fire hazard, no smoke detectors, and a bug infestation.

Reached by cell phone last week, Daugherty told an RFT reporter that she was visiting her dying father at a Clayton hospital. She declined to comment on her legal troubles, though she did claim she had matters in hand.

“I’m not worried about it,” she said. “My lawyer’s going to handle everything. Right now I got to go in and say goodbye to my dad.”

click to enlarge This notice was taped on the door of a home owned by Dara Daugherty in Brentwood. - RYAN KRULL
RYAN KRULL
This notice was taped on the door of a home owned by Dara Daugherty in Brentwood.

When two RFT reporters visited the Rosalie Avenue house yesterday, they found a sign posted on the front door by the city of Brentwood declaring the house unsafe for human occupancy. “It is unlawful for any person to use or occupy this building,” the sign read. 

Nonetheless, a person answered the door, though she insisted she had just been dropped off there by Daugherty to do some cleaning and take care of the animals. She gave the reporters permission to go into the backyard, which was relatively clear of debris aside from a trampoline and the above-ground pool.

Neighbors who did not want to give their names tell the RFT that they suspect someone is still living there. After the reporters' initial visit to the property, one made a second stop and a man in a BMW parked on the other side of the street shouted something about trespassing and said he was going to tell the woman who owned the house what was going on. 

According to neighbors, the house has been occupied by Daugherty for years and has been an annoyance for just as long. They spoke about a foul odor regularly emanating from the property, the fact it was clear tenants lived on the property, and a large number of cats who got out of the house and attacked one neighbor's chickens. The pool served as a magnet for mosquitoes when full and flooded neighboring properties when emptied.

Michelle Boyer, communications manager for the city of Brentwood, says the raid on Daugherty’s house was triggered by the City of St. Louis’ lawsuit filed nearly two weeks ago against Daugherty and her business associates. She said the absence of smoke detectors and the presence of junk and debris were “all causing fire hazards.”

The city also issued citations, Boyer says, because “they were renting out rooms in a single family zone district.” 

A few of Daugherty’s neighbors told the RFT they had been complaining for years about old furniture and other junk stacked up in front of and behind her house, feral cats and foul odors, but nothing was done.

Boyer says she was not sure about those allegations, but added that she’d just started with the city three months ago.

Boyer also had nothing to say about the role of other law enforcement agencies in the prosecution of Daugherty.

“I can’t comment on that right now,” she says.

In addition to the summons from Brentwood and the lawsuit filed against her by the City of St. Louis, Daugherty is also facing a felony burglary charge stemming from an incident in the Patch neighborhood last October. She is due in court on that charge in one week.

Booking photo of Dara Daugherty, sued today by the city.

St. Louis Slumlord Got Federal COVID Relief Funds, Tenants Say: Dara Daugherty was paid by the SAHFR program — even though she was housing people in condemned buildings

Jerry Randall and Darlene Hughes have rented from Dara Daugherty for 11 years. Both are disabled and, Randall says, "ain't got nowhere to go."

Tenants of Illegal Rooming Houses Busted by City Face Bleak Options: The city has yet to force Dara Daugherty’s many tenants out of condemned properties, but the clock is ticking

Tower Grove East resident Joseph Goodman in the alley between his home and one owned by Dara Daugherty.

Neighbors of Illegal St. Louis Rooming House Saw Years of Suffering: Dara Daugherty’s operation was well known to its Tower Grove East neighbors — and so were its victims


About The Authors

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
