STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

Bret Narayan Defeats Joe Vaccaro To Become Ward 4 Alderman

Unofficial results show Narayan with 54 percent of the vote

By on Tue, Apr 4, 2023 at 9:40 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Bret Narayan celebrates his win. He will be the alderman for the newly drawn 4th Ward.
RYAN KRULL
Bret Narayan celebrates his win. He will be the alderman for the newly drawn 4th Ward.

Unofficial results show Bret Narayan, the first Asian-American serving on the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, beat out longtime alderman Joe Vaccaro in the newly redistricted 4th Ward.

Narayan leads 54 percent to 45 percent with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

"Today we won in a big way and the city of St. Louis won in a big way," Narayan said during his speech. "I want to ensure that everyone who lives, works and plays in our city is safe."

Many may be surprised by the defeat, but Vaccaro, a retired businessman known as Car Wash Daddy, had not joined the city's progressive movement, which may have led to his loss.

“It seems to me that this progressive movement seems to be dragging the city in the wrong direction in my opinion," Vacarro told KMOV 4.

He argued that the city needed to pay police more and did not supported several progressive efforts including closing the Workhouse, a city jail. Instead, he always touted his dedication to working for his constituents. He says he's taken phone calls at 1 a.m. and picked up trash when the city is late.

Brett Narayan was previously the alderman for the 24th Ward and had served one term before aldergeddon. Far more progressive than his opponent, Narayan was endorsed by President of the Board of Aldermen Megan Green. He supported closing the Workhouse and helped defend the homeless and low-income veterans as a lawyer before becoming alderman.

The two had a very close primary, with Vaccaro edging out Narayan with one percentage point.

Narayan will serve a four-year term in the newly restructured Board of Aldermen. And he said that he made a promise to his family when he ran. "I promised they would never see disgraced former in front of my name," he promised, referencing scandals that have previously rocked the BOA. Narayan ended on an up note.

"Tonight we're going to party, and tomorrow the work starts."

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Move Over T-Rav Man, T-Rav Baby Is Here

By Rosalind Early

Preview

VIDEO: Snowflake Kid Rock Joins Cancel Culture Crusade Against Bud Light

By Jaime Lees

VIDEO: Snowflake Kid Rock Joins Cancel Culture Crusade Against Bud Light

Lucas Kunce Touts $1.1 Million Haul

By Ryan Krull

Photo of Lucas Kunce.

St. Louis Is One of the Most 'Beautiful and Affordable' Places in the U.S.

By Sarah Fenske

A photo shows the St. Louis skyline at sunrise.

Also in News

Who Wore It Better: Fascist Edition

By Jenna Jones

Who Wore It Better: Fascist Edition

Lucas Kunce Touts $1.1 Million Haul

By Ryan Krull

Photo of Lucas Kunce.

Rep. Nick Schroer Lustfully Depicts Trump’s Rippling Pecs

By Monica Obradovic

Rep. Nick Schroer Lustfully Depicts Trump’s Rippling Pecs

Planned Parenthood Sues Missouri Attorney General to End 'Sham' Investigation

By Monica Obradovic

"We're not backing down," Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri said in a statement.
More

Digital Issue

March 29, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us