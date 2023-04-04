Bret Narayan Defeats Joe Vaccaro To Become Ward 4 Alderman

click to enlarge
Bret Narayan celebrates his win. He will be the alderman for the newly drawn 4th Ward.
Unofficial results show Bret Narayan, the first Asian-American serving on the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, beat out longtime alderman Joe Vaccaro in the newly redistricted 4th Ward.
Narayan leads 54 percent to 45 percent with 100 percent of precincts reporting.
"Today we won in a big way and the city of St. Louis won in a big way," Narayan said during his speech. "I want to ensure that everyone who lives, works and plays in our city is safe."
Many may be surprised by the defeat, but Vaccaro, a retired businessman known as Car Wash Daddy, had not joined the city's progressive movement, which may have led to his loss.
“It seems to me that this progressive movement seems to be dragging the city in the wrong direction in my opinion," Vacarro told KMOV 4
He argued that the city needed to pay police more and did not supported several progressive efforts including closing the Workhouse, a city jail. Instead, he always touted his dedication to working for his constituents. He says he's taken phone calls at 1 a.m. and picked up trash when the city is late.
Brett Narayan was previously the alderman for the 24th Ward and had served one term before aldergeddon. Far more progressive than his opponent, Narayan was endorsed by President of the Board of Aldermen Megan Green. He supported closing the Workhouse and helped defend the homeless and low-income veterans as a lawyer before becoming alderman.
The two had a very close primary, with Vaccaro edging out Narayan with one percentage point.
Narayan will serve a four-year term in the newly restructured Board of Aldermen. And he said that he made a promise to his family when he ran. "I promised they would never see disgraced former in front of my name," he promised, referencing scandals that have previously rocked the BOA. Narayan ended on an up note.
"Tonight we're going to party, and tomorrow the work starts."
