Brother of Murder Victim Calls City's Handling of Case 'Mind Boggling'

Brad LeFebvre, left, with his brother Craig.

Robert Smith, a 52 year old Black man, shot and killed his roommate Todd Toston Sr three years ago. Toston was high on drugs at the time and came at Smith with a knife. Smith shot Toston in self-defense, and Toston died.A jury found Smith not guilty of first degree murder, manslaughter or second degree murder, all charges sought by Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. They did, however, find him guilty of felony murder, though they seem to have wanted to let him walk. Missouri law states that you cannot argue self-defense when you kill someone while in the process of committing a felony yourself. Smith’s felony was possession of a firearm. Due to a 20-year-old DUI conviction, Smith should not have had a firearm.Finding this all out left Brad LeFebvre "confused" and "frustrated." LeFebvre’s brother was also shot by a former felon in possession of a gun, and Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner never charged that shooter with felony murder.On August 21, 2018, LeFebvre’s brother Craig, at the time the spokesperson for the County Health Department, was killed outside the South Grand Boulevard Metrolink Station. Armani McKinley and another man were attempting to rob Devin Smith by the station. McKinley's gun jammed during the robbery. Devin pulled out his own gun and fired in self-defense. The bullet struck LeFebvre, an innocent bystander, in the jaw, killing him.Prosecutors charged Devin with unlawful possession of a firearm (not felony murder). Devin was sentenced to five years in prison in February 2019, and was released after 13 months. McKinley pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday, receiving a 10-year sentence.At the time, LeFebvre called Smith's 13 months in prison "the best of all the bad options."But then LeFebvre found out about Robert Smith. If the Circuit Attorney's Office was willing to charge Robert with felony murder, why hadn’t they charged the man who killed Craig LeFebvre with the same crime?"They could have used that against Devin Smith, if they used it against Robert Smith," LeFebvre says. "It's like, wait a second, you don't use it in a circumstance where I think it's appropriate and applicable per the law. But then you use it against this poor Robert Smith guy who was truly defending himself and say, 'Oh, no, you can't claim self defense because you had a DWI twenty years ago.' That's mind boggling to me."The original felony that barred Devin from possessing a gun was itself a gun-related crime, not a nonviolent DUI."I ended up emailing the Circuit Attorney's Office," LeFebvre says "I said, I'm confused now. Because this certainly was not brought to my attention as a potential to bypass the self-defense charge that Devin Smith was claiming of being robbed."However, a source involved with the City of St. Louis Circuit Court said that in the Metrolink shooting case, a felony murder charge would have been a challenging one for prosecutors to make good on. According to this source, the courts have added an element to the offense of felony murder when it involves unlawful possession of a firearm stating that the death resulting from underlying felony must be "foreseeable and proximate."Devin was the proximate cause of LeFebvre's death because he pulled the trigger, the source says. But Devin was not defending himself from LeFebvre. "Is it really foreseeable that Devin Smith's possession of that gun led to LeFebvre's death? Legally speaking, I think the answer is no,” The source in the courts says."If you look at the instructions, you come away thinking, ‘Yeah, I can do this.’ But if you go read the case law, you think ‘I cannot do this,’" he adds.Brad LeFebvre says that he believes the prosecutors charged Devin with only the unlawful possession of a weapon charge because they needed him as a witness. "Their claim, or their concern was, well, if we charge Smith with killing your brother, then he won't be a witness for us against the other guys for the robbery," LeFebvre says. He he points out that the men Devin would have been a witness against took plea deals anyway.Though Robert Smith was ultimately found guilty, the judge handed down a much lighter sentence, giving Smith a 10 year suspended sentence on the felony murder charge as well as three years for possessing the gun. Because Smith has been in jail for 2 1/2 years, he will serve six months in state prison before being released on probation, which will entail him having to check in with the court once a month.There is still the discrepancy between the sentences that the Circuit Attorney's Office asked for in the two cases. Devin Smith, who shot Craig LeFebvre at the Grand Metrolink Station, got a five-year sentence. The City Prosecutor in the Robert Smith case, Srikant Chigurapati, asked for Smith to serve 18 years."It's not necessarily about whether or not decisions are consistent across prosecutors," says the source with the courts. "What's important is that they be reasonable."