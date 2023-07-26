RFT Pig & Whiskey This Weekend - July 28th - 30th

Brutal Heat Will Continue in St. Louis Through the Weekend

Stay inside, buddies

By on Wed, Jul 26, 2023 at 7:00 am

Some people have been saying that it’s hotter than Satan’s butthole out there, (it’s us, we’ve been saying it) and it seems like it’s just going to get worse in the coming days.

After topping out at 96 degrees yesterday, the temperatures are set to just climb higher and higher each day for the next few days. The current forecast shows that temperatures will reach 97 today, 100 tomorrow and 102 on Friday. Then top temps are predicted to drop to a chilly 93 degrees for a minute before boomeranging back to 100 degrees next Tuesday.

The National Weather Service of St. Louis says the heat index could reach as high as 110 degrees tomorrow and Friday so now is the time to make sure you know how to stay safe in the coming days.

In addition to wearing lightweight clothes, avoiding strenuous activity and drinking plenty of water, it’s also important to keep an eye on the more vulnerable among us during this time. That means that you should keep your pets inside with access to plenty of water and that, if possible, you should check on your elderly neighbors to make sure they’re safe and cool.

Visit stlouis-mo.gov for a map of cooling centers in the St. Louis city area or visit stlouisco.com for a map of cooling centers in the county.

If you’re somehow unable to use the maps to find a cooling center, just head to your local library. They’ll always welcome you, and they’ll recommend a good book or two to read, too.

Stay safe, everybody.
