Buc-ee's Gas Station Is Coming to Missouri

The gas station will break ground in Springfield, Missouri, later this month

By on Tue, Aug 16, 2022 at 12:20 pm

Buc-ee's is more than just a gas station. - COURTESY PR GLOBAL NEWSWIRE
COURTESY PR GLOBAL NEWSWIRE
Buc-ee's is more than just a gas station.

The world's most perfect gas station is coming to Missouri.

For those who have never been to Texas (or any of the other states where there are Buc-ee's), Buc-ee's is something of an institution. Known for its clean bathrooms, beaver mascot, and excellent snacks, people often make Buc-ee's a roadtrip stop.

Now, the gas station, which calls itself a travel center because it is so much more than a gas station, is building its first Missouri location and for some it might become a roadtrip destination.

The travel center, will be located on 3284 N. Mulroy Road in Springfield, Missouri. It will be 53,000 square feet with 120 fueling positions. But the gas is just gas. The real treat is inside the convenience store, which will have its famous snacks including snacks like Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets (corn puffs), jerky and fresh pastries.

The new Buc-ee's will break ground on Tuesday, August 23, and Springfield knows what a big deal this is. Mayor Ken McClure and Springfield councilman Abe McGull plan to attend.

Buc-ee's was founded in Texas in 1982 and has opened travel centers in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. The friendly beaver is breaking ground on a store in Colorado as well.

The Springfield Buc-ee's promises to bring 200 full-time jobs with pay starting above minimum wage and a 6 percent match in a 401k plan. (We told you it was special.)

"We are delighted to be part of this community and excited to make Springfield our first stop in Missouri," says Stan Beard, director of real estate for Buc-ee's. Hopefully, he's dropping hints about a Buc-ee's coming even closer to the St. Louis metro area, but till then we'll take what we can get.

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

