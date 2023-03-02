Buy Some St. Louis Baseball History at This Selkirk Auction

His final Major League Baseball contract, this is a National League of Professional Baseball Clubs Uniform Employe's Contract between Joseph M. Medwick and St. Louis National Baseball Club, Inc., dated 18 December 1974 and signed by Cardinals General Manager Bing Devine and Medwick. Medwick was the hitting instructor for the St. Louis Cardinals and unfortunately passed away during Spring training of this 1975 contract on March 21, 1975. Also included are his baseball pants, a pair of Cardinals stirrup socks, a pair of sanitary socks and one of Medwick's St. Louis National Baseball Club, Inc. Minor League Hitting Instructor personal business cards.