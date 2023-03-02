Buy Some St. Louis Baseball History at This Selkirk Auction

They're also auctioning a handwritten note from Abe Lincoln

By on Thu, Mar 2, 2023 at 3:52 pm

click to enlarge The William Harridge OAB inscribed by DiMaggio "To Joe Medwick; Best Wishes to a rare ballplayer. Sincerely, Joe DiMaggio."
Selkirk Auctioneers & Appraisers
JOE DIMAGGIO AUTOGRAPHED BASEBALL TO JOE MEDWICK
You never know what you’ll find at an auction hosted by Selkirk Auctioneers & Appraisers (555 Washington Avenue, Suite 129, 314-696-9041). The renowned auctioneers are known for offering a wide variety of high-quality items from (almost) priceless art to fairly-priced smaller luxury items like gold money clips and vintage fur coats.

Auction batches at Selkirk often contain items from 10 or more clients, so the contents of the auctions vary, but this auction scheduled for March 3 includes a wide variety of items from Veiled Prophet memorabilia to throw rugs to a handwritten note by Abraham Lincoln.

But it’s the baseball items that will catch the attention of St. Louis sports history fans.

There are a number of items in the auction being sold by the family of Joe Medwick, a left fielder with the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1930s during the "Gashouse Gang" era. Some stand-out items include a baseball autographed by Joe DiMaggio, a Stan Musial-model baseball bat and even a seat cushion from Sportsman's Park.

Get a preview of some of the auction items below and see the Selkirk Auctioneers & Appraisers website to see the entire catalog.

click to enlarge American (St. Louis), second quarter 20th century, vinyl. "This Cushion Rented - Not Sold" is from the historic ball field in North St. Louis at the corner of North Grand Boulevard and Dodier Street, at one time home to two Major League Baseball teams, the St. Louis Browns of the American League and the St. Louis Cardinals of the National League.
Selkirk Auctioneers & Appraisers
HISTORIC "SPORTSMAN'S PARK CONCESSIONS" SEAT CUSHION
click to enlarge JOE MEDWICK'S 1975 ST. LOUIS BASEBALL CARDINALS CONTRACT AS INSTRUCTOR WITH PARTIAL UNIFORM AND BUSINESS CARD - His final Major League Baseball contract, this is a National League of Professional Baseball Clubs Uniform Employe's Contract between Joseph M. Medwick and St. Louis National Baseball Club, Inc., dated 18 December 1974 and signed by Cardinals General Manager Bing Devine and Medwick. Medwick was the hitting instructor for the St. Louis Baseball Cardinals and unfortunately passed away during Spring training of this 1975 contract on March 21, 1975. Also included are his baseball pants, a pair of Cardinals stirrup socks, a pair of sanitary socks and one of Medwick's St. Louis National Baseball Club, Inc. Minor League Hitting Instructor personal business cards.
Selkirk Auctioneers & Appraisers
STAN MUSIAL MODEL "OLD TIMERS GAME" BASEBALL BAT
Hillerich & Bradsby M159 model bat, burned into the barrel with "Old Timers Game - Musial Model - Astrodome 8-28-71".

Selkirk Auctioneers & Appraisers
JOE MEDWICK'S 1975 ST. LOUIS BASEBALL CARDINALS CONTRACT AS INSTRUCTOR WITH PARTIAL UNIFORM AND BUSINESS CARD
