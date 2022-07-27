Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Can These Democrats Beat Missouri's U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner?

Trish Gunby and Ray Reed are hoping to take back Missouri's Republican Second Congressional District

By on Wed, Jul 27, 2022 at 4:51 pm

click to enlarge Trish Gunby and Ray Reed are vying for the Democratic nod in the second district. - VIA TRISH GUNBY, SCREENGRAB
VIA TRISH GUNBY, SCREENGRAB
Trish Gunby and Ray Reed are vying for the Democratic nod in the second district.

In 2019, Trish Gunby made a run at Missouri’s 99th House District as a Democrat. It was a Republican district where, three years earlier, the GOP candidate won with nearly 58 percent of the vote.

Gunby wasn’t a politician at the time. Rather, she was a marketing professional for Citicorp and Purina, who dabbled in serving as the social justice coordinator with Manchester United Methodist Church. But she saw an opening.

So she got on the ground and went door-to-door talking to voters. She swept through the district seven times.

Gunby won the state-representative seat in a special election in 2019. Then she won again in 2020.

Now Gunby wants to achieve the same upset in Missouri’s Second Congressional District. “I beat Republicans twice,” she tells the RFT. “I’m going for the trifecta.”

But in the Second District, she might encounter a tougher draw. The U.S. House seat has been Republican for nearly three decades, and the new district lines encompass Franklin and Warren counties, which both voted more than 70 percent for Donald Trump in 2020. One Democrat, a political newcomer named Ben Samuels, dropped out of the current race in May after raising $1 million. He said the newly drawn district made his candidacy untenable.

Whoever wins the Democratic primary will face off against Republican Ann Wagner, the incumbent since 2012. Gunby takes a dim view of her record.

“She’s been around 10 years, no town halls, we don’t see her,” she says. “She literally offices five minutes from my house. I haven’t seen her in the district in 10 years.”
Related
Spencer Toder, Trudy Busch Valentine and Lucas Kunce

A Tech Bro, an Heiress and a Populist Fight for Missouri's Senate Seat: The leading three candidates in the Democratic race for senate couldn't be more different

A self-described progressive, Gunby would like to see expanded gun control. She supports the proposed John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and would support making the right to an abortion a part of federal law. She said that health care — and more specifically, universal health care — is one of her main priorities. “Many folks who aren’t covered adequately by health care have decided that GoFundMe accounts are the way to get health care,” she says. “That’s not sustainable.”

Despite the district’s history, Gunby sees an opportunity for a Democrat. She notes that, for example, state Auditor Nicole Galloway carried the district in the 2020 governor’s race. Gunby says the Second has a record of voting for more progressive ballot issues, such as supporting Clean Missouri and legalizing medical marijuana. “When you know they’re voting for more progressive ballot issues, but then they’re not voting for progressive candidates, I think it’s up to the candidate to connect the dots,” she says. “The way you do that is not by doing tons of negative mail and ads. It’s by — shocking — talking to voters.”
Related
Mark McCloskey holding a gun in front of his home, Eric Schmitt holding a blow torch and Eric Greitens holding a gun

A Missouri Voter's Guide to the Most Batshit Senate Race in History: A deeply researched, deadly serious voter's guide to the candidates crowding the GOP clown car

But before Gunby can even think about Wagner, she’ll have to win the Democratic primary. That will mean beating Ray Reed, who hopes to be the first person of color elected to lead the district. (Contacted last week via email, Reed did not respond to an interview request.) Reed has said he believes someone new and fresh has the best chance at an upset.

“I think it’d be more risky for us to run the same type of candidates that we’ve been running in what will be a more difficult district and expect a different outcome against Ann Wagner,” Reed told the St. Louis American.

Reed believes he’s that person. He’s 25 years old and a proud Gen-Zer. He’s built a significant social media base, with more than 37,000 followers on Twitter, and gained national press from outlets such as NPR.

“No matter where you come from, what walk of life you come from, everyone has a place in this campaign,” Reed told MSNBC. “I think we’ve been able to bridge the generational gap in this campaign.” Despite his age, Reed isn’t new to the political world. A Brentwood native, Reed attended the University of Central Missouri, where he studied political science. Out of college, he got a job on then-Governor Jay Nixon’s policy team, focusing on bill reviews, clemency applications, and boards and commission appointments. Later, he worked for the Missouri Democratic Party and served on Senator Claire McCaskill’s reelection campaign.

“I got the government education under Jay Nixon and the political education under Senator McCaskill,” he told the Missourian. “I’ve been to every inch of this state for Democrats.”
If elected, Reed says he would support a $15 minimum wage, codifying Roe v. Wade into federal law and forgiving federal student loans. In the end, Reed believes he can reach people across the district better than anyone else.

The voters need “someone who represents this district in more ways than one and someone who can build a broader coalition of voters across divisions of race, region, religion, gender and income. So, I think I’m that candidate,” he told the American.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Trending

Eric Schmitt Filmed Ad at Kirkwood Restaurant Without Permission

By Monica Obradovic and Ryan Krull

Spencer's Grill owner Alex Campbell says the restaurant tries to stay apolitical.

A Missouri Voter's Guide to the Most Batshit Senate Race in History

By Daniel Hill

Mark McCloskey holding a gun in front of his home, Eric Schmitt holding a blow torch and Eric Greitens holding a gun

State of Emergency in St. Louis City, County Due to Extreme Flooding

By Monica Obradovic

A water rescue in Hazelwood after record flooding.

Pregnant Women Can't Get Divorced in Missouri

By Ryan Krull

Lake of the Ozarks attorney Danielle Drake filed for divorce in December 2020. Later that month she discovered she was pregnant.

Also in News

Crestwood Schnucks Getting Food Hall and Other Upgrades

By Rosalind Early

The Kirkwood Schnucks already added a food court with local restaurants in September 2021.

State of Emergency in St. Louis City, County Due to Extreme Flooding

By Monica Obradovic

A water rescue in Hazelwood after record flooding.

St. Louis Extends Ban On Downtown Scooters

By Jenna Jones

The scooter ban remains in place.

St. Louis County Auditor Allegedly Tried to Give Herself a Raise

By Ryan Krull

The St. Louis County Government Center in Clayton.
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us