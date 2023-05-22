Cardinals Opposed Bill to Secure Lots That Saw Dozens of Break-Ins Sunday

Board Bill 80 would have required surface lots beef up security

By on Mon, May 22, 2023 at 11:18 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A parking lot downtown.
FLICKR/JERAMEY JANNENE
Downtown parking lots saw at least 30 car break-ins as the Cardinals played the Dodgers Sunday.
Yesterday, as many as 30 cars parked were broken into near Busch Stadium as the Cardinals played the Dodgers.

According to KSDK, the break-ins occurred at several parking lots around the stadium, including on South Broadway, Clark Avenue and South 4th Street.

Last fall, a Board of Aldermen bill attempted to make parking more secure on lots like those around the stadium. But Les Sterman, chair of Citizens for a Greater Downtown St. Louis, says that among those opposing the effort was none other than the Cardinals' ownership.

Sterman is referring to Board Bill 80, proposed last September by Alderman James Page, who then represented downtown. It was killed in committee in February.

The bill would have required surface lots to have fencing, security lighting and be free from potholes. An attendant would have to be present during hours of operation. Lots with free parking or that are attached to a building would have been exempt.

The Cardinals did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. (We'll update this post if we hear back.)

Sterman tells the RFT by text he doesn't know why exactly the Cardinals ownership opposed the effort to secure the lots.

"They were part of a group that included St. Louis Parking Co. and Lodging Hospitality Management (Hilton Hotel, Union Station, etc.) that opposed the bill,"  Sterman says. "Generally, I believe that they didn't want to pay for fencing and gating their lots."

Sterman adds, "St. Louis Parking Company is the largest owner and operator of lots downtown and they had a lot of political clout. Eddie Pohrer, their CEO, was a former partner of former alderman Joe Vaccaro in a carwash business years ago."

"Vaccaro was the principal aldermanic opposition to the bill," Sterman says.

Vaccaro, who left the board this spring after years representing part of south city including the Hill, says that he was not business partners with Eddie Pohrer. (However, media reports do indicate he was once in business with Eddie's father, Gary.)

Vaccaro tells the RFT he opposed the bill because he thought it was unfair to pass the costs of the security onto people paying for parking. He also says he was worried about similar requirements eventually being put on church and hospital parking lots, too.

"Where does it end? Maybe we should put watchtowers up, with armed guards?" Vaccaro says.

Downtown advocates say car break-ins aren't just bad for the neighborhood's image. They are also a major source of the stolen guns that have caused problems across the metro.

Nationwide, more than half of all thefts of guns are from cars. In St. Louis, in a recent attempt to crack down on guns being left in cars, the victim of the theft can be charged with a crime if their gun was not in a locked case when it was stolen from their vehicle.
Related
St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell, photographed in 2019.

Three Men Charged with 22 Felonies Related to Car Break-ins in St. Louis County


Related
Joshua Pollard stole guns from St. Louis police cars, authorities say.

He Figured Cop Cars Were a Great Place to Find Guns. Now He's Going to Prison



Editor's note: We updated this post soon after publication to include information about former Alderman Joe Vaccaro's ties to the owners of St. Louis Parking Company.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

A Longtime Post-Dispatch Writer Says Goodbye to the Newsroom

By Riverfront Times Staff

Valerie Schremp Hahn has now packed up her desk at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

St. Louis Game Company Gets Big Bump from Jeopardy Nod

By Sarah Fenske

Wam Wam Games co-founders, and brothers, Phill Wamser (left) and Jake Wamser (right) are already using their Jeopardy star turn to hawk Turn for the Wurst.

Matt Vogel Went from Webster to Playing Big-Name Muppets

By Rosalind Early

Matt Vogel is the puppet captain for Sesame Street and works with The Muppets Studio.

Gabriel Gore to Become St. Louis Circuit Attorney

By Ryan Krull

Gabriel Gore was tapped by Governor Mike Parson today to be St. Louis Circuit Attorney, replacing Kim Gardner.

Also in News

Missouri Teen Heads Effort To Lower Local Voting Age to 16

By Monica Obradovic

Ballot

St. Louis Weightlifter Breaks 5 State Records at First Competition

By Rosalind Early

Heather Gurnow at her first weight-lifting competition.

Missouri Teacher Who Used Racial Slur No Longer Employed With District

By Rosalind Early

An empty classroom

Missouri GOP Celebrates Moms With Anti-Trans Tweet

By Rosalind Early

Missouri GOP Celebrates Moms With Anti-Trans Tweet
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us