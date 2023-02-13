Carjacking Spree Leads to Carondelet Park Crash

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The stolen Acura and Volkswagen Jetta were later crashed.

Police are searching for two suspects believed to be behind three carjackings in south St. Louis, including two last night in the Holly Hills neighborhood.According to SLMPD incident reports, around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old in a 2013 Acura TL was on Bowen Street when a gray Volkswagen Jetta suddenly pulled in front of him. Two individuals, one of them armed, got out of the Jetta and demanded the 19-year-old hand over his keys to the Acura. In addition to the car, he was forced to give up his wallet and cell phone.Police say that the Jetta used in the carjacking was itself reported stolen from Tower Grove South two days prior.Both the Jetta and the Acura were recovered a short time later less than half a mile away, near Carondelet Park. Both vehicles were wrecked.As police investigated the wreckage, a 21-year-old approached officers and said that he was driving a 2014 Honda Civic with two others riding in the car when they were carjacked by the same two individual who police say stole the Jetta.In addition to stealing this third vehicle, the two carjackers stole other property from the passengers as well before fleeing the scene in the Civic.The two suspects believed to have been behind these three carjackings are described as Black males, between 18 and 22-years-old, wearing black jackets, pants and ski masks.