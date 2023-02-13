Carjacking Spree Leads to Carondelet Park Crash

The carjackers may have gotten away in a stolen Honda Civic

By on Mon, Feb 13, 2023 at 12:21 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The stolen Acura and Volkswagen Jetta were later crashed.
Courtesy photo
The stolen Acura and Volkswagen Jetta were later crashed.

Police are searching for two suspects believed to be behind three carjackings in south St. Louis, including two last night in the Holly Hills neighborhood.

According to SLMPD incident reports, around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old in a 2013 Acura TL was on Bowen Street when a gray Volkswagen Jetta suddenly pulled in front of him. Two individuals, one of them armed, got out of the Jetta and demanded the 19-year-old hand over his keys to the Acura. In addition to the car, he was forced to give up his wallet and cell phone.

Police say that the Jetta used in the carjacking was itself reported stolen from Tower Grove South two days prior.

Both the Jetta and the Acura were recovered a short time later less than half a mile away, near Carondelet Park. Both vehicles were wrecked.

As police investigated the wreckage, a 21-year-old approached officers and said that he was driving a 2014 Honda Civic with two others riding in the car when they were carjacked by the same two individual who police say stole the Jetta.

In addition to stealing this third vehicle, the two carjackers stole other property from the passengers as well before fleeing the scene in the Civic.

The two suspects believed to have been behind these three carjackings are described as Black males, between 18 and 22-years-old, wearing black jackets, pants and ski masks.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Andoe's Society Page: Lucas Kunce Is Officially Off the Market

By Chris Andoe

Lucas Kunce recently got married.

VIDEO: Bold Catalytic Converter Thief Strikes Outside Schnucks in Broad Daylight

By Ryan Krull

VIDEO: Bold Catalytic Converter Thief Strikes Outside Schnucks in Broad Daylight

Hartmann: Missouri Gets Famous for 'Toddlers' Right to Carry'

By Ray Hartmann

In Missouri, Republicans recently voted down a measure that would allow police to stop children who were carrying firearms.

De Soto Woman Takes to TikTok to Find Her Missing Dad

By Ryan Krull

Cameron Punjani and her dad Naushad, who has been missing for over a year.

Also in News

Hartmann: Missouri Gets Famous for 'Toddlers' Right to Carry'

By Ray Hartmann

In Missouri, Republicans recently voted down a measure that would allow police to stop children who were carrying firearms.

Missouri Agencies to Investigate Health Center for Transgender Youth

By Annelise Hanshaw

Attorney General Andrew Bailey has said his office will be investigating the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children's Hospital after a whisteblower raised concerns about the standard of care.

St. Louis Lawmaker Blasts Republican Hypocrisy on Violent Crime

By Ryan Krull

State Representative Peter Merideth gave TikTok a behind the scenes look at what's happening in the Missouri legislature.

Missouri Executes Leonard ‘Raheem’ Taylor for 2004 Quadruple Murder

By Monica Obradovic

Leonard "Raheem" Taylor.
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us