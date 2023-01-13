Celebrate Friday the 13th With Tattoo Deals in St. Louis Today

Flash tattoos are on sale, so get in line

By on Fri, Jan 13, 2023 at 1:32 pm

click to enlarge Go get a tattoo today. - Theo Welling
Theo Welling
Go get a tattoo today.

It's Friday the 13th, and for those of us who aren't superstitious, this is a day to catch a deal on tattoos and piercings.

Tattoo shops around town are offering Friday the 13th flash tattoos at discounted rates. Each parlor will have sheets of the flash tattoos that are on sale, some for ridiculously low prices.

The day could also include food trucks, piercing deals and other perks. So if you want to get inked, check your local parlor to see what's on offer. Here are some of the best deals we found:

T-Doggs Tattoos (12149 Bellefontaine Road, 314-355-0200) is hosting a sale offering flash tattoos for $30. (No modifications or substitutions.) If you want to add color to the tattoo, it will be an additional $10. They are also offering a piercing special with two piercings (on the same person) for $90. The Twisted Tacos Food Truck is in the parking lot, giving folks something to do while they wait on a tattoo. The shop is not accepting appointments, so folks have to wait in line.

Big Easy tattoos (244 College Campus Drive, Moscow Mills; 636-327-8287) is offering several sheets of Friday the 13th flash tattoos that include aliens, voodoo dolls, plague masks and cauldrons. Any of the Friday the 13th flash is $20 with a limit of three per person. Walk-in only.

O'Fallon Ink Tattoo Parlour (1187 Bryan Road, O'Fallon; 636-206-6232) is offering larger designs for $100 each now till 8 p.m.

Immortal Ink (712 North Second Street)  has $31 tattoos with a $9 tip or $66 tattoos with a $6 tip. Scary movies will be playing in the background, and custom designs are available. The special lasts till 8 p.m.

At Electric Mayhem Tattoo (1610 Hampton Avenue, 314-802-8950), all flash is $80 with an additional $20 for color but you get half off if you use the "get what you get" machine. Flash can be placed on arms or legs only.

Tower Classic Tattooing (4146 Manchester, 314875-9995) is offering tattoos for $113. The designs were created specifically for today and no changes are allowed.

