Celebrate Friday the 13th With Tattoo Deals in St. Louis Today

It's Friday the 13th, and for those of us who aren't superstitious, this is a day to catch a deal on tattoos and piercings.Tattoo shops around town are offering Friday the 13th flash tattoos at discounted rates. Each parlor will have sheets of the flash tattoos that are on sale, some for ridiculously low prices.The day could also include food trucks, piercing deals and other perks. So if you want to get inked, check your local parlor to see what's on offer. Here are some of the best deals we found:is hosting a sale offering flash tattoos for $30. (No modifications or substitutions.) If you want to add color to the tattoo, it will be an additional $10. They are also offering a piercing special with two piercings (on the same person) for $90. The Twisted Tacos Food Truck is in the parking lot, giving folks something to do while they wait on a tattoo. The shop is not accepting appointments, so folks have to wait in line.is offering several sheets of Friday the 13th flash tattoos that include aliens, voodoo dolls, plague masks and cauldrons. Any of the Friday the 13th flash is $20 with a limit of three per person. Walk-in only.is offering larger designs for $100 each now till 8 p.m.has $31 tattoos with a $9 tip or $66 tattoos with a $6 tip. Scary movies will be playing in the background, and custom designs are available. The special lasts till 8 p.m.At, all flash is $80 with an additional $20 for color but you get half off if you use the "get what you get" machine. Flash can be placed on arms or legs only.is offering tattoos for $113. The designs were created specifically for today and no changes are allowed.