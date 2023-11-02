Central Reform Co-Signs Letter Chastising Cori Bush

click to enlarge Monica Obradovic Representative Cori Bush speaks at a campaign event in St. Louis in August 2022.

The only synagogue located in the city of St. Louis has joined a list of dozens of area Jewish leaders and organizations calling for Congresswoman Cori Bush to apologize for what they call her "incendiary" rhetoric about Israel in the weeks since attacks on the country killed more than 1,400.

Synagogues and local Jewish leaders sent out the public letter yesterday taking Bush to task specifically for using the phrase "ethnic cleansing" to describe Israel's military action in Gaza. The St. Louis Jewish Community Center, the Jewish Federation of St. Louis and Wash U Hillel were also among the more than 30 signatories.

"Numerous times over the last 23 days, we have felt her words to be insensitive, incorrect, and fanning the flames of antisemitism," the letter said. "To accuse Israel of ethnic cleansing as it seeks to defend itself and locate hundreds of hostages still held captive in Gaza — taken only because they were assumed to be Jews — is sickening."

The Central Reform Congregation in the city’s Central West End was not among the initial signatories. However, in an email sent out this afternoon, the CRC said that was only due to what was essentially a communications snafu — and acknowledged it had received “numerous inquiries, many of them indignant” as to their initial absence.

"The explanation for [the] absence is simple," the email said. "We who most needed to know of the opportunity for CRC to sign this letter were unfortunately not informed." The email went on to say that the synagogue has asked its name be added to the letter immediately.

"We most definitely agree that Rep. Bush's comments have been unbalanced, unhelpful, hurtful, and highly disappointing," the email says.

The addition is notable given that, like Bush herself, the synagogue is an outspoken supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and LGBTQ rights and is active in many social justice spaces in St. Louis. The synagogue sits within Bush's district.

In response to the letter, Bush issued a statement that said in part, "While there are characterizations within this letter that are unfair and simply untrue, we recognize that our Jewish neighbors are justifiably feeling frightened amid the horrific global rise of antisemitism."



In the past several weeks, Bush has issued numerous tweets calling for a ceasefire in the region. On Monday, she drew a primary challenger in her upcoming reelection, as St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell pivoted from running for Senate to announce his bid to replace her in Congress.



Bell has since released a long list of endorsements, including many prominent members of the local Jewish community, including Susan Talve, the founding rabbi of the Central Reform Congregation.