Chaos Still Reigns in St. Louis City Circuit Court

click to enlarge DANNY WICENTOWSKI St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Anyone who thought the announced resignation of Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner would be an immediate panacea for the city’s bottlenecked court system is in for a rude awakening .Of the more than a dozen criminal jury trials that were set to start in circuit court yesterday, none actually began.One of the cases was dismissed, and several others resulted in guilty pleas. At least five of the trials that were set to begin yesterday had prosecutors assigned to them who are no longer employed by the Circuit Attorney’s Office.One of the trials was that of Sturgeon Stewart, who is accused of slew of charges, including two murder counts, two kidnapping counts, robbery and assault stemming from an August 2020 incident in the Mark Twain neighborhood during which Sturgeon and another man allegedly tied up two individuals and got into a gun battle with a third. Sturgeon's alleged accomplice died in the incident.That case was assigned to prosecutor Chris Desilets, who resigned from the Circuit Attorney’s Office on May 1. Replacing him in the case is Rufus Tate, a recent hire.But the Circuit Attorney’s Office said they are not ready for the trial. Judge Rex Burlison gave the prosecutor’s office an additional two weeks, and set the case for trial May 22.Later that afternoon in a different courtroom, Judge Michael Noble wasn’t letting up on Gardner’s office for what he saw as its failure to provide a "specific answer to a specific question."The judge's specific question was who authorized Desilets, prior to his resignation, to drop and refile murder charges in the cases of Javonn Nettles and Andre Anderson. Those two men are charged with murdering seven-year-old D'Myah Fleming and her father, Darrion Rankin-Fleming, on Laclede Avenue near Saint Louis University in January 2021.Dropping charges with the option to refile them is called a nolle prosequi, and it buys the prosecution more time to get a case in order. It can also leave defendants languishing in jail.As part of his effort to remove Gardner from office, Attorney General Andrew Bailey has accused her office of abusing the nolle prosequi tactic.At a 3 p.m. hearing, assistant circuit attorney Rob Huq gave Judge Noble a less than straightforward answer, saying that either Kim Gardner or First Assistant Circuit Attorney Serena Griffin, or both, had told Desilets to file the dismissals.Judge Noble accepted the response, though he wondered aloud why it was such a complicated reply to a basic question.Later, Huq tried to reference a filing made in the case by Gardner's personal attorney Michael Downey, who is representing her in the case with the attorney general. Downey's filing came 10 minutes before the start of the hearing, and Nettles’ defense attorney Terry Niehoff objected to Huq referencing it because no one had had time to read it and because Niehoff felt that Downey shouldn't be able to represent both the Circuit Attorney’s Office and Gardner personally. Niehoff called it a conflict of interest."I agree," Judge Noble said.At one point Huq got visibly upset with Niehoff and accused him of "trying to put on a show for all these people.""Am I actually going to need to use my gavel?" Noble asked before urging everyone to calm down.Currently there are motions to dismiss both the Nettles and the Anderson cases, and Judge Noble needs to decide if the Circuit Attorney Office’s failure to appear at two hearings related to them as well as the office’s history of dropping and refilling the charges warrant the cases being thrown out.Judge Noble didn’t answer that on Tuesday. But outside the courtroom, Niehoff told reporters that Downey, who specializes in legal ethics, ought to have known better than to enter a filing in a case in which he had a conflict of interest.Niehoff was also unimpressed with what happened in court on Tuesday.“They can’t even answer a simple question,” he said of the Circuit Attorney’s Office.Asked if Gardner’s upcoming resignation will have any effect on the clogged court system, Niehoff gave the sort of straightforward answer that eluded the assistant circuit attorney in court. “It’s going to get worse before it gets better,” he said.