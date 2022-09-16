Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

Cheating at Chess With Your Butt: The Top 10 RFT Headlines This Week

Here's what our readers clicked on the most

By on Fri, Sep 16, 2022 at 5:06 pm

click to enlarge Hans Niemann was sort of accused of cheating at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis. - SCREENGRAB
SCREENGRAB
Hans Niemann was sort of accused of cheating at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis.

This week, we saw the final act in the Sweetie Pie's murder-conspiracy trial and learned that there are chess engines that send vibrating signals to shoes (or other items) that could help players cheat.

The prudes at the county council told people to stop getting down in county buildings, and the FBI released late activist Darren Seals' file.

Here are the top stories of the week:

No. 10 - Darren Seals' FBI file shows that the FBI was watching the Black Lives Matter activist and even used police to pull him over.
Related
Activist Darren Seals who was killed in 2016.

Ferguson Activist Darren Seals Was Surveilled by FBI, File Shows: The 900 page, mostly redacted file says that police pulled Seals over at the request of FBI


No. 9 - A previous article from the RFT was used in a lawsuit against the city! Who says all we write about are dick jokes?
Related
Attorney Elad Gross.

Pattern of Sunshine Law Violations in St. Louis City Draws Suit: Attorney Elad Gross says St. Louis officials regularly violate transparency laws


No. 8 - This one is a sex joke, not a dick joke. The prudes in the County Council are cracking down on getting down on county property.
Related
Sam Page still has to approve the measure.

St. Louis County Employees Told To Keep It in Their Pants on County Property: The County Council is cracking down on getting down


No. 7 - We profiled the people you pass at the intersection of Skinker and Forest Park Parkway, giving you a glimpse of their lives and what it's like to fly the sign.
Related
From left: Kayla, Keith and Sherry have been working at the intersection of Forest Park Parkway and Skinker Boulevard for years.

In Wash U's shadow, 3 St. Louisans Struggle at the Corner of Hope and Despair: They fly the sign and hustle for a place to lay their heads. These are their stories


No. 6 - Mama Lucia's Pizza is looking for a grandma to be its next spokesperson.
Related
Lucia's Pizza are seeking a brand nonna.

Mama Lucia's Pizza Is on the Hunt for a Sassy Grandma: The St. Louis–style frozen pizza company is conducting an open-call for a brand ambassador


No. 5 - East St. Louis artist Frank Anthony did backflips when the MLB asked him to paint shoes with Jackie Robinson on them.
Related
Frank Anthony, once bullied for his Sketchers, is now a renowned sneaker artist.

East St. Louis Artist Frank Anthony Cashes in on Sneaker Art: Frank Anthony recently painted cleats honoring Jackie Robinson for MLB


No. 4 - Cardinals Nation was outraged at Max Kellerman trying to accuse Pujols of taking performance-enhancing drugs. Don't hate the player, Kellerman, hate the game.
Related
Albert Pujols

ESPN's Max Kellerman Roasted Over Pujols Cheating Accusations: Max Kellerman apologized for questioning Pujols' recent hot streak


No. 3 - Overturned truck made I-44 into a terrible beach for a minute.
Related
A semi-truck flipped over a median on I-44 this morning.

St. Louis Off Ramp Turns Into World's Worst Beach After Trailer Dumps Sand on I-44: The driver sustained no injuries


No. 2 - It's getting hot in herrre...
Related
St. Louis Weather Turning Hot Again This Week (Yes, Really)

St. Louis Weather Turning Hot Again This Week (Yes, Really): Forecasts show temperatures reaching the 90s this weekend


No. 1 - Even Elon Musk weighed in on this controversy
Related
Hans Niemann was sort of accused of cheating at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis.

Player at St. Louis Chess Cup Accused of Using Anal Beads To Cheat: The scandal began when well known chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup


News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

