Cheating at Chess With Your Butt: The Top 10 RFT Headlines This Week

This week, we saw the final act in the Sweetie Pie's murder-conspiracy trial and learned that there are chess engines that send vibrating signals to shoes (or other items) that could help players cheat.
The prudes at the county council told people to stop getting down in county buildings, and the FBI released late activist Darren Seals' file.
Here are the top stories of the week:
No. 10 - Darren Seals' FBI file shows that the FBI was watching the Black Lives Matter activist and even used police to pull him over.
No. 9 - A previous article from the RFT was used in a lawsuit against the city! Who says all we write about are dick jokes?
No. 8 - This one is a sex joke, not a dick joke. The prudes in the County Council are cracking down on getting down on county property.
No. 7 - We profiled the people you pass at the intersection of Skinker and Forest Park Parkway, giving you a glimpse of their lives and what it's like to fly the sign.
No. 6 - Mama Lucia's Pizza is looking for a grandma to be its next spokesperson.
No. 5 - East St. Louis artist Frank Anthony did backflips when the MLB asked him to paint shoes with Jackie Robinson on them.
No. 4 - Cardinals Nation was outraged at Max Kellerman trying to accuse Pujols of taking performance-enhancing drugs. Don't hate the player, Kellerman, hate the game.
No. 3 - Overturned truck made I-44 into a terrible beach for a minute.
No. 2 - It's getting hot in herrre...
No. 1 - Even Elon Musk weighed in on this controversy