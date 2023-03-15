Check Out St. Louis' Adorable 314 Day Babies

Some babies are so St. Louis they had to be born on 314 Day

By on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 at 9:38 am

click to enlarge This little guy is so St. Louis.
COURTESY BJC
This little guy is so St. Louis.

Some babies just know how to make an entrance.

There are babies born just seconds after midnight on December 31 to make sure they're the first baby of the new year. There are other kids who come into the world as the St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup or the Cardinals win the World Series.

Yesterday, Barnes-Jewish and Missouri Baptist hospitals gave special onesies to all the St. Louis babies born on 314 Day. Some of the new Earthlings even posed for photos. The newborns proved they were so St. Louis by gracing the world with their presence on the most St. Louis of holidays.

Get a look at some of the region's newest residents below. And congrats to all the families.

click to enlarge The green onesies also made sure the babies were ready for St. Patrick's Day.
COURTESY BJC
The green onesies also made sure the babies were ready for St. Patrick's Day.

click to enlarge Shh, someone is sleeping. (And the onesie appears to be on backwards.)
COURTESY BJC
Shh, someone is sleeping. (And the onesie appears to be on backwards.)

click to enlarge Aww, so cute.
COURTESY BJC
Aww, so cute.

click to enlarge Looks like someone might have a first sneeze!
COURTESY BJC
Looks like someone might have a first sneeze!

click to enlarge The backs of the 314 Day onesies.
COURTESY BJC
The backs of the 314 Day onesies.

click to enlarge Newborns are so cute.
COURTESY BJC
Newborns are so cute.


About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times.
