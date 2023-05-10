Keep Cinco De Mayo Going with $5 Primo Taco Specials This Week

Cherokee Shooter Arrested, Accomplice Still At-Large

Police say they have identified the alleged second shooter

By on Wed, May 10, 2023 at 10:07 am

Share on Nextdoor

St. Louis police announced this morning the arrest of one of the alleged shooters from the weekend shooting at Cherokee Street's Cinco de Mayo party.

Amber Booker, 33, has been taken into custody. Police say she is the one captured on video opening fire around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Cherokee in the midst of hundreds of party-goers hanging out after the annual parade.

A man and a woman, both 25, were injured in the shooting.

Police say they have identified "a person of interest" who is believed to have been the second shooter in addition to Booker, however that person is still at large.

Booker is currently in custody and police have applied for charges against her with the Circuit Attorney's Office.
Related
People run for cover as a shooting unfolds near of the Love Goddess Healing Oasis.

VIDEO: Cherokee Street Entrepreneur Says City Ignored Complaints About Shootings: Brittany Morris says she's been calling police and emailing officials for years about the bar next door. The bar owner says he's being scapegoated

Related
St. Louis Police Release Photos of Cherokee Street Shooting Suspects

St. Louis Police Release Photos of Cherokee Street Shooting Suspects: It was the second shooting on Cherokee Street in just two days

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

This Sweet Dog Has Been at a St. Louis Shelter for 583 Days

By Jaime Lees

Zayne loves to smile.

This St. Louis Woman Made $14K Washing Strangers' Laundry

By Monica Obradovic

Leah Sage with freshly cleaned laundry.

Cardinals Surprised Willson Contreras Is Not Yadier Molina

By Rosalind Early

This is not Yadier Molina, FYI.

VIDEO: Cherokee Street Entrepreneur Says City Ignored Complaints About Shootings

By Ryan Krull

People run for cover as a shooting unfolds near of the Love Goddess Healing Oasis.

Also in News

Gender-Affirming Care Restrictions May Drive Families Out of Missouri

By Monica Obradovic

As Missouri rushes to pass anti-trans legislation, parents like Keely Kromat (right) and her daughter, Rowan McGrew (left), are left wondering what to do next.

Hey, Missouri: Leave Our Libraries Alone

By Liz Chiarello

Not all libraries are as gorgeous as St. Louis' Central Library, but they all induce a flood of wonderful memories in Liz Chiarello.

Sen. Mike Moon's Latest Bad Idea: He Wants to Make Abortion Murder

By Ryan Krull

Republican state Senator Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove), shown here at an anti-abortion rally in St. Louis in 2021.

Jackson Mahomes Arrested for Alleged Sexual Battery

By Monica Obradovic

Jackson Mahomes Arrested for Alleged Sexual Battery
More

Digital Issue

May 10, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us