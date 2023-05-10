Cherokee Shooter Arrested, Accomplice Still At-Large

St. Louis police announced this morning the arrest of one of the alleged shooters from the weekend shooting at Cherokee Street's Cinco de Mayo party.Amber Booker, 33, has been taken into custody. Police say she is the one captured on video opening fire around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Cherokee in the midst of hundreds of party-goers hanging out after the annual parade.A man and a woman, both 25, were injured in the shooting.Police say they have identified "a person of interest" who is believed to have been the second shooter in addition to Booker, however that person is still at large.Booker is currently in custody and police have applied for charges against her with the Circuit Attorney's Office.