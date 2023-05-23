Chesterfield Teen Arrested for Threatening to Harm U.S. President

Sai Varshith Kandula has been accused of intentionally ramming a U-Haul into a security barrier near the White House

By on Tue, May 23, 2023 at 9:47 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Investigators reportedly pulled a Nazi flag out of the U-Haul. - Screengrab via YouTube
Screengrab via YouTube
Investigators reportedly pulled a Nazi flag out of the U-Haul.
A 19-year-old from Chesterfield has been accused of intentionally crashing a U-Haul to cause a security scare near the White House.

According to CBS News, police arrested Sai Varshith Kandula for crashing a U-Haul into security barriers at Lafayette Square across from the White House.

Kandula reportedly had a Nazi flag in his possession at the time of the crash. WUSA-TV producer Troy Pope tweeted a photo of the flag he said investigators pulled out of the U-Haul.
The crash occurred around 10 p.m. last night. In a statement, United States Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said there were no injuries.

The cause and manner of the crash are still under investigation, but Guglielmi said preliminary investigation revealed the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers at Lafayette Square.

Associated Press reports that Kandula was arrested on five charges: threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president or member of their family; assault with a dangerous weapon; reckless driving; destruction of federal property; and trespassing.

So far, a motive has not been revealed.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cardinals Opposed Bill to Secure Lots That Saw Dozens of Break-Ins Sunday

By Ryan Krull

A parking lot downtown.

A Longtime Post-Dispatch Writer Says Goodbye to the Newsroom

By Riverfront Times Staff

Valerie Schremp Hahn has now packed up her desk at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Matt Vogel Went from Webster to Playing Big-Name Muppets

By Rosalind Early

Matt Vogel is the puppet captain for Sesame Street and works with The Muppets Studio.

RFT Reviews the Week: May 15 to May 21

By Anonymous

After the controversy with Willson Contreras, the Cardinals started winning ball games, and Contreras went back to catching again.

Also in News

Missouri Teen Heads Effort To Lower Local Voting Age to 16

By Monica Obradovic

Ballot

St. Louis Weightlifter Breaks 5 State Records at First Competition

By Rosalind Early

Heather Gurnow at her first weight-lifting competition.

Missouri Teacher Who Used Racial Slur No Longer Employed With District

By Rosalind Early

An empty classroom

Missouri GOP Celebrates Moms With Anti-Trans Tweet

By Rosalind Early

Missouri GOP Celebrates Moms With Anti-Trans Tweet
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us