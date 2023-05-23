Chesterfield Teen Arrested for Threatening to Harm U.S. President

According to CBS News, police arrested Sai Varshith Kandula for crashing a U-Haul into security barriers at Lafayette Square across from the White House.
Kandula reportedly had a Nazi flag in his possession at the time of the crash. WUSA-TV producer Troy Pope tweeted a photo of the flag he said investigators pulled out of the U-Haul.
NEW: Investigators pulled what appears to be a Nazi flag out of the U-Haul, but they haven't provided any further details.— Troy Pope (@troycpope) May 23, 2023
Here's what we know: https://t.co/cXt81Ji2NA pic.twitter.com/jBsb1uPJA3
The crash occurred around 10 p.m. last night. In a statement, United States Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said there were no injuries.
The cause and manner of the crash are still under investigation, but Guglielmi said preliminary investigation revealed the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers at Lafayette Square.
Associated Press reports that Kandula was arrested on five charges: threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president or member of their family; assault with a dangerous weapon; reckless driving; destruction of federal property; and trespassing.
So far, a motive has not been revealed.
