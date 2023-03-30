STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

Circuit Attorney's Office Dismisses Shooting Case on Cusp of Trial

The defendant Elijah Graham still faces armed robbery charges in a separate case

By on Thu, Mar 30, 2023 at 5:58 pm

click to enlarge Elijah Graham booking photo.
Courtesy SLMPD
Elijah Graham booking photo.

Within a few hours of what was supposed to be the start of his trial this afternoon, the Circuit Attorney's Office dismissed multiple charges against Elijah Graham.

Graham, 20, had been facing charges of assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with a motor vehicle stemming from a February 2022 incident in which, according to a probable cause statement, Graham and another individual shot at a third man from a Toyota Highlander in the Columbus Square neighborhood. The victim was struck by the gunfire, sustaining serious but nonfatal wounds.

The case against Graham took on outsized importance because Graham is also facing armed robbery charges in a case in which his co-defendant is Daniel Riley.

That armed robbery allegedly occurred in August 2020 when, according to a probable cause statement, Graham and Riley and a third man used an AR-15 style weapon to hold a fourth man at gunpoint and steal a gun from him.

Riley is the 21-year-old who last month was driving erratically downtown when he caused a crash that maimed 17-year-old Janae Edmondson. She lost both of her legs as a result. Riley was free on bond at the time but had violated the terms of his pretrial release dozens of times.

Outrage that Riley was free on bond when he maimed the teen led to widespread condemnation of Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. Less than a week after the crash, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey began proceedings trying to remove Gardner from office.

In the wake of Riley maiming Edmondson, critics of Gardner drew attention to the fact a prosecutor with the Circuit Attorney's Office had mistakenly claimed that the victim in the August 2020 case, for which Riley and Graham are co-defendants, had died and the case was going to have to be dropped.

But in fact the victim in that case was very much alive. His father, a retired city police officer, gave interviews to numerous outlets blasting prosecutors' handling of the case.

The CAO had confused the two cases involving Graham, and it was the victim of the Columbus Square shooting who had since passed away. Graham's attorney Raphael Morris says that the victim in the Columbus Square shooting died for reasons unrelated to that shooting.

When asked why prosecutors waited until this afternoon to dismiss this case against Graham, Morris says he thinks that up until the last minute prosecutors were trying to see if they could make the case without the victim.

Last week, in his amended complaint against Gardner, Bailey alleged the CAO has a pattern of filing last minute motions to dismiss charges, called nolle prosequi motions, "on the eve of trial or the day of trial."

The move drops charges but also allows prosecutors to refile them, restarting the prosecutorial clock and allowing prosecutors more time to prepare a case. Morris says he doesn't expect charges to be refiled in this case.

Bailey's amended petition claims court data shows the nolle prosequi rate has "skyrocketed" during Gardner's tenure, from 14.9 percent of case dispositions in 2016 to 35 percent in 2020.

Graham is currently detained in the City Justice Center and, along with Riley, is still facing charges stemming from the August 2020 armed robbery. Riley is also facing multiple assault charges stemming from the crash that injured Edmondson.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

