Citing 'Lack of Evidence,' Kim Gardner Won't Charge Shooter Caught on Video

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said that Amber Booker was one of two individuals who opened fire on Cherokee Street around 7:30 p.m., wounding two 25-year-olds and causing a panic among the hundreds gathered on the street celebrating.
Videos of the shooting circulated on social media. The police applied for two assault and two armed criminal action charges against Booker.
However, according to police, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office refused the charges, citing a "lack of evidence" as well as victims refusing to assist.
This morning when police announced Booker's arrest, they said that they had identified the male shooter as well, though he was not in custody.
Booker has since been released from jail.
The RFT reached out to the Circuit Attorney's Office asking for more information as to why charges were refused. We will update the story when we hear back.
Last week, Circuit Attorney Gardner announced she would resign on June 1. She faces not only a removal attempt by the Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey but a mass exodus from her office, as prosecutor after prosecutor has quit. Gardner also came under fire for being enrolled in an advanced nursing program at St. Louis University.
She has refused to answer questions about the time commitment involved or the nature of the classes.
UPDATE: A Circuit Attorney's Office spokesperson tells the RFT in a statement, "We are working closely with police on this on-going investigation. We cannot comment further at this time."
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter