City of St. Louis Issues Precautionary Water Boil Advisory

The Water Division had a power loss at one of their treatment plants that caused low water pressure, which means that some of the water supply might have been contaminated. Though they have no confirmation of contamination (and the results of the water tests won’t be available for 24 hours), they’ve issued a water boil notice “out of an abundance of caution.”
The advisory covers two large portions of the city:
- Area 1: The area bordered by North Kingshighway to the city limits and Page Boulevard to Natural Bridge Avenue
- Area 2: North of Arsenal Street to Oakland Avenue between South Kingshighway Boulevard and the western city limit. South of Arsenal Street to Chippewa Street between South Kingshighway Boulevard and Hampton Avenue
The boil advisory is in effect until further notice. If your home is inside the areas marked in red on the maps, you're are encouraged to boil your water "vigorously" for three minutes prior to use. This means that any tap water used for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth should be boiled (and cooled) before use.
Visit STLwater.com for more information and tips regarding the boil advisory.