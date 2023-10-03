City to Enforce Park Curfew at Homeless Camp Outside City Hall

click to enlarge Ryan Krull An encampment near Market Street at City Hall began over the summer as a small cluster of people. Dozens eventually moved in.

City outreach workers are working to shelter more than 20 unhoused individuals still residing at an encampment in front of City Hall before a new curfew on the area begins tonight.Department of Human Services Director Adam Pearson told reporters Tuesday afternoon that the city will enforce a 10 p.m. curfew at the camp tonight after police and municipal workers tried to clear the camp yesterday.Pearson said the city has 50 beds available for those who would like them. Options include transitional housing, hotels and emergency shelter."If they choose not to go, that is up to them," Pearson said. "But we invite them to use some of the beds we have available."When asked what would happen to the individuals who choose not to go, Pearson said "I'm not sure."Staff from the Department of Human Services, community health organizations and licensed clinical workers from Behavioral Health Response have attempted to offer housing and resources to camp tenants for the past two months, according to the mayor's office.Since August 11, there have been 30 calls for emergency services at the encampment, and police have responded to more than 50 calls."One of the reasons we wanted to enforce the curfew was to make sure that there was potentially a safer alternative for some of these individuals," Pearson said.Pearson said the plan moving forward is to cordon off the camp's area on the north end of City Hall to "repair some of the grass" and continue outreach work. Staff are working residents to bag and tag their possessions for storage.He said there are beds available that are appropriate for both individuals and families. Some of the camp's residents who spoke to thesaid they chose not to go to shelters so they wouldn't get separated from their loved ones, service animals or pets.It's challenging to house service animals without certifications, Pearson said. "But we do have some options that are available for some individuals. It's just if we can get them there quick enough."Around 3 p.m., Syd Hajicek with Lifeline Aid Group, an advocacy nonprofit for the unhoused, said several unhoused people were boarded onto a bus and transported away.