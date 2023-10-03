City to Enforce Park Curfew at Homeless Camp Outside City Hall

A bus transported several unhoused residents away Tuesday afternoon

By on Tue, Oct 3, 2023 at 3:41 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge An encampment near Market Street at City Hall began as a small cluster of people over the summer. Dozens eventually moved in.
Ryan Krull
An encampment near Market Street at City Hall began over the summer as a small cluster of people. Dozens eventually moved in.
City outreach workers are working to shelter more than 20 unhoused individuals still residing at an encampment in front of City Hall before a new curfew on the area begins tonight.

Department of Human Services Director Adam Pearson told reporters Tuesday afternoon that the city will enforce a 10 p.m. curfew at the camp tonight after police and municipal workers tried to clear the camp yesterday.

Pearson said the city has 50 beds available for those who would like them. Options include transitional housing, hotels and emergency shelter.

"If they choose not to go, that is up to them," Pearson said. "But we invite them to use some of the beds we have available."


When asked what would happen to the individuals who choose not to go, Pearson said "I'm not sure."

Staff from the Department of Human Services, community health organizations and licensed clinical workers from Behavioral Health Response have attempted to offer housing and resources to camp tenants for the past two months, according to the mayor's office.

Since August 11, there have been 30 calls for emergency services at the encampment, and police have responded to more than 50 calls.

"One of the reasons we wanted to enforce the curfew was to make sure that there was potentially a safer alternative for some of these individuals," Pearson said.

Pearson said the plan moving forward is to cordon off the camp's area on the north end of City Hall to "repair some of the grass" and continue outreach work. Staff are working residents to bag and tag their possessions for storage.

He said there are beds available that are appropriate for both individuals and families. Some of the camp's residents who spoke to the RFT said they chose not to go to shelters so they wouldn't get separated from their loved ones, service animals or pets.

It's challenging to house service animals without certifications, Pearson said. "But we do have some options that are available for some individuals. It's just if we can get them there quick enough."

Around 3 p.m., Syd Hajicek with Lifeline Aid Group, an advocacy nonprofit for the unhoused, said several unhoused people were boarded onto a bus and transported away.

Related
Advocates for homeless St. Louisans, including both current and former aldermen, link arms outside City Hall to oppose a planned camp dispersal.

City Backs Off Late-Night Dispersal of St. Louis City Hall Encampment: But officials say they will “decomission” the tent camp during daylight hours today

Related
James, who declined to give his last name, disassembles his tent as the city evicted an encampment of people experiencing homelessness near Laclede's Landing on March 10.

Homeless Outreach Worker Sues St. Louis Mayor Over Firing: Yitzy Simon alleges he was fired from St. Patrick Center after the mayor threatened the loss of public grant money over his advocacy work


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Missouri Teacher Brianna Coppage Is OnlyFans' ‘Favorite MILF’

By Ryan Krull

St. Clair High School teacher Brianna Coppage is leaning into her side gig on OnlyFans.

Ameristar Casino to Open Missouri's First Amazon AI Store

By Monica Obradovic

Ameristar Casino in St. Charles.

Missouri Pastor Insists Youth 'Book Burn' Event Is Not What You Think

By Monica Obradovic

Emmanuel Chapel plans a nice, laidback bonfire of Oujia boards and porn.

City Backs Off Late-Night Dispersal of St. Louis City Hall Encampment

By Monica Obradovic

Advocates for homeless St. Louisans, including both current and former aldermen, link arms outside City Hall to oppose a planned camp dispersal.

Also in News

City SC Victory Claims Historic Victory Against Sporting Kansas City

By Julian Trejo

City SC Victory Claims Historic Victory Against Sporting Kansas City

Would-Be Missouri Governor Didn’t Burn Books — But Says He Totally Would

By Ryan Krull

Hot stuff.

Missouri Pastor Says Autism Is 'Demonic," Can Be 'Cast Out'

By Monica Obradovic

Pastor Rick Morrow of Beulah Church says he knows the key to curing autism.

Missouri AG Sues Dollar General Over Deceptive Pricing

By Ryan Krull

The AG's office has shopped at 147 Dollar Generals in the last 18 months. They kept the receipts.
More

Digital Issue

September 27, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us