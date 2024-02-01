City Will Not Condemn Bar:PM, Building Commissioner Says

Commissioner Frank Oswald personally paid a visit to the LGBTQ bar this morning

By on Thu, Feb 1, 2024 at 1:19 pm

click to enlarge Clean up outside Bar:PM this morning.
RYAN KRULL
A worker cleans up outside Bar:PM the morning after a police SUV crashed into the bar.

This morning the head of the city’s Building Division personally paid a visit to the LGBTQ bar that a St. Louis police SUV ran into in December. There, Building Commissioner Frank Oswald stressed to the owners of the building that the city has no intention of condemning their property or shutting down the bar located there. 

Over this past weekend, the owners of the building on South Broadway went public with a letter from the Building Division that they interpreted as the city threatening to condemn the building because of the damage done from the cop car crashing into into its front wall. The letter cited the building for various violations and said it was scheduled for re-inspection on February 19.

"[The letter is] basically saying we had 60 days to have the repairs completed," building owner Kevin Benear told KMOX.

click to enlarge The scene at Bar:PM in the aftermath of the crash. - COURTESY BAR:PM STAFF
COURTESY BAR:PM STAFF
The scene at Bar:PM in the aftermath of the crash.


But this morning, Oswald hand delivered a letter in which he wrote that the previous communique from his department was in no way meant as a threat to condemn the building. "Our intention was to ensure that you were aware of the ordinance codes for these violations, the permit requirements for repair, and your right to appeal the notice of violation," Oswald wrote. 

In addition to delivering the letter, Oswald also had what was described as a productive conversation with the building owners.

The police SUV careening into the building made national news in large part because, in the aftermath of the crash, the bar's co-owner, Chad Morris, was taken into custody, charged with assault and spent a day and a half in jail.

Morris’ assault charge has since been downgraded from a felony to a misdemeanor. He is due in court tomorrow.

Police chief Robert Tracy addresses the media after one year as the city's top cop.

St. Louis Police Chief Addresses Bar:PM Crash: ‘They Made a Mistake’: Robert Tracy is celebrating a year on the job and a big drop in homicides — but 3 recent high-profile crashes drew questions

Screen grab from the video released today.

New Bar:PM Footage Shows St. Louis Cop Cuffing Bar's Co-Owner: The officer who responded to the crash handcuffed one of the LGBTQ bar’s owners just 22 seconds after arriving

Heard the one about the cops who crashed into an LGBTQ bar in south city &mdash; and then arrested the co-owner for felony assault? Only in St. Louis.Read the full story here.&nbsp;

City Threatens to Condemn Bar:PM Building Over Damage Caused by Cops: A police SUV slammed into the LGBTQ bar on December 18

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
