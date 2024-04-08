City’s Hiring Freeze Blocks Some Jobs, But Others Remain Open

The City of St. Louis is in a hiring freeze effective March 29 as a result of budgetary concerns and a sharp divide between the Mayor’s Office and the Board of Aldermen. The hiring freeze will also impact raises for city employees.

Mayor Tishaura Jones’ announcement of the freeze took some aldermen by surprise. But Jones says it shouldn’t have — and she has snapped back at their requests for her to attend a meeting to explain her thinking in more detail.

Jones announced the freeze after aldermen overrode her veto of Board Bill 146 — which would undo cost-saving 2013 reforms to the firefighter pension system. She said the changes could cost the city an initial loss of $10 million a year and only “increase over time.”

Her office also cited other factors that could put the city in financial jeopardy.

“The City implemented a hiring freeze to avoid potential layoffs in the event the state legislature curtails the City’s earning tax or in the event that pending litigation significantly diminishes returns from the earnings tax,” Jones’ administration said in an online statement. “Potential threats to the City’s budget could amount to a loss of over $109M.”

The hiring freeze isn’t as far-reaching as some might expect. All jobs posted on the city job page are still accepting and reviewing applications, according to the statement. And all departments are not affected.

“The freeze impacts only the new, non-essential positions that were not submitted to the Department of Personnel prior to March 29, 2024. No new positions for non-essential positions will be posted except on a case by case basis,” the administration says.

In addition to accepting some new positions on a case by case basis, the city will also continue to hire for essential positions including dispatch and police positions, airport jobs and positions supporting the city’s water and trash systems.

The freeze will impact raises for city employees.

“As of right now, there will be no across the board increases for City employees,” the administration says. “However, there is a 1.5 percent increase which will remain in effect for FY’25.”

Ahead of the Board of Aldermen’s vote to override Jones’ veto on Board Bill 146, Jones sent the alderman a letter pleading with them to consider the budgetary implications of passing the bill.

“If the Board of Aldermen were to override my veto of BB 146, it would put our city into a precarious financial position at a time when we are already fighting off state lawmakers and litigation that would decrease or eliminate St. Louis City’s earnings tax — a crucial source of revenue for funding our first responders, including firefighters,” Jones wrote.

The board overrode her veto the next day.

In an email to Jones obtained by KMOX, Ward 8 Alderwoman Cara Spencer invited Jones to answer questions about the hiring freeze at the Budget and Public Employees Committee meeting on April 10.

“It is important that the administrative branch of city government work with the policy making body of city government and communication is an imperative part of that process,” Spencer wrote. “We cannot be expected to learn about these important matters from the media.”

Jones fired back in a blistering email to Spencer that her office also shared with RFT.

“Thank you for your invitation. I must admit that I am quite surprised by your accusations,” Jones starts the email. “After my administration’s repeated letters, emails, graphs and charts warning you about real and imminent threats to our City’s budget, and after comments you made to the media acknowledging these threats, it is disingenuous to say that the proactive measures I was forced to implement last week were somehow unpredictable, surprising or retaliatory.”

She went on to say that throughout the last several months her administration has consistently warned the board about threats to the city’s budget, including the passage of Board Bill 146.

“We have been able to be candid on the topic of attacks on the earnings in the Missouri legislature. I hold monthly meetings with alderpersons to brief them on an array of City matters, and to create an opportunity for them to elevate constituent concerns and questions directly to me and my office,” Jones wrote. “It is unfortunate that you, among other alderpersons, make a practice of not participating in said meetings.”

She wrote that her administration sent two letters to the board warning them about the consequences of passing the bill.

“As well, we offered a simple three-point graphic to Aldermen after being informed that some members of the Board of Aldermen “don’t read” those kinds of letters,” she wrote.

Overall, Jones “respectfully” declined the invitation to speak before the committee meeting.

“Lastly, and most importantly, I was elected to and am charged with serving as the Chief Executive Officer of our City. Therefore, I do not need approval from you or the Board of Aldermen to make difficult and fiscally responsible decisions when our city’s financial well being is at risk from internal and external threats,” Jones wrote. “I answer to the city’s residents for my decisions, as do you.”



