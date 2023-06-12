Climb Trees, Shoot Arrows at These Free Adult Summer Camps in St. Louis

"Adulting" doesn't have to mean boring. Indulge your inner child this summer and go to camp.
A series of six events held by the Missouri Department of Conservation will recreate the fun of summer camps for participants 18 or older.
The events, called Camp Hellbender, are free and at various parks throughout the St. Louis area.
Practice archery at Rockwoods Reservation, go geocaching at Tower Grove Park or try outdoor cooking at Powder Valley Conservation Area. Most sessions last between four to five hours.
The activities will conclude with a campfire for all campers at Bush Conservation Area toward the close of the summer.
Campers can register for as many sessions as they want. They'll even receive a sticker for each activity they participate in.
See a full list of event details on Missouri Department of Conservation's website
.
