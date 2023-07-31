RFT Pig & Whiskey This Weekend - July 28th - 30th

Cockfight's Founder Wants to Save the Foreskin and Stop Circumcision

"Circumcision is genital mutilation," says Brett Johnson

By on Mon, Jul 31, 2023 at 10:39 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Brett Johnson, center, runs the group Cockfight, which strives to eliminate circumcision.
COURTESY PHOTO
Brett Johnson, center, runs the group Cockfight, which strives to eliminate circumcision.

By day, Brett Johnson, 45, works in a steel yard, but by evenings and weekends he marches to protect foreskins.

Johnson is the director of Cockfight, an organization that advocates banning circumcision. You may have seen his irreverent signs at parades or around town such as "A Grinch Stole My Inch" or "Let Your Sons Keep Their Lucky Charms."

Though the organization is based in Lawrence, Kansas, Cockfight and its volunteers travel across the Midwest to large events to spread the word. You may have seen them at a Mizzou football game or the Grand Pride Parade downtown. Johnson is also working to open satellite offices in Missouri to keep spreading the word.

How did you become anti-circumcision?
I first had the epiphany that circumcision is genital mutilation when I was actually reading an article, probably like 15 years ago, about female genital mutilation in Africa. And they surveyed some of the African women, and they reported that [the majority of] the women whose genitals were mutilated were happy that it was done to them. I made the connection that these women can be deceived about something so horrific. I thought to myself, could American men be similarly deceived about circumcision? [This is not the same article, but discusses the topic.]

Isn't female genital mutilation much more extreme?
It is, but the foreskin is not, as is popularly believed in American culture, just a useless piece of skin. That's one of the myths. It's full of nerves. It has something like three times as many nerves as the rest of the penis. It's the same kind of nerves that's in your fingertips. So when you cut that off, you're drastically changing the mechanics of sex as nature intended it.

click to enlarge Cockfight has some creative signs and banners.
COURTESY PHOTO
Cockfight has some creative signs and banners.

How did you start Cockfight?
I traveled around with the Bloodstained Men. Their volunteers are from all over the country, and they just pick a different region or state of the country every couple of months, and protest mainly at street intersections. As we went around, we were reaching audiences of all ages. And I'd constantly hear from parents who would say, "Oh, if only I had known, I would not have circumcised my son."

I got frustrated hearing that all the time. I was like, "We need to be reaching people before they start families." We tried to come up with a brand that would appeal to young people that is kind of edgy. It's kind of irreverent. It's funny. I do feel like we are on the right track.

click to enlarge Johnson says learning design has been key to running Cockfight.
COURTESY PHOTO
Johnson says learning design has been key to running Cockfight.

You have some interesting signs!
Our message can be depressing. It's not every day that a man finds out that the best part of his penis was stolen from him before he was a few days old, and before he could even object. But we do our best to make it fun and educate them on this issue as painlessly as possible. We've got one that's like, "Circumcision is unnecessary roughness" for football games. For Pride month we came up with "Celebrate, don't amputate. Stop circumcision."

What's your ultimate goal?
We do want to ban circumcision. We feel like it's such an egregious human rights violation because we are talking about a person's genitals, and to be cutting off a healthy body part is just unconscionable to us. It's going to require a mass movement. And so that's what we're trying to start.

Related
Beatle Bob in an uncharacteristically still pose, captured by photographer Nick Schnelle at an RFT Music Showcase in 2009.

RIP Beatle Bob, the St. Louis Music Scene’s Most Persistent Fan: He came, he saw, he danced

Related
Sexyy Red was too sexy for Hazelwood Schools.

Hazelwood Schools Apologizes for 'Inappropriate' Sexyy Red Rally: A pep rally featuring the up-and-coming rapper should never have happened, the district says

Related
Security Pepper Sprays Visiting Soccer Fan at Citypark Stadium

Security Pepper Sprays Visiting Soccer Fan at Citypark Stadium: The incident led to the evacuation of a section of Club América supporters

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

We Love St. Louis City, Until It's Time to Live Here

By G.F. Fuller

Our city is something to be proud of, so why do so many of us live in the county?

Security Pepper Sprays Visiting Soccer Fan at Citypark Stadium

By Ryan Krull

Security Pepper Sprays Visiting Soccer Fan at Citypark Stadium

Branson Determined to Become More Boring, Passes Drag Show Limits

By Monica Obradovic

Branson, Missourah.

Club América Hits St. Louis City SC With a Reality Check

By Julian Trejo

Despite a strong starting lineup, City SC struggled against Club América.

Also in News

Security Pepper Sprays Visiting Soccer Fan at Citypark Stadium

By Ryan Krull

Security Pepper Sprays Visiting Soccer Fan at Citypark Stadium

Club América Hits St. Louis City SC With a Reality Check

By Julian Trejo

Despite a strong starting lineup, City SC struggled against Club América.

VIDEO: St. Louis Corrections Officers Mace Confined Detainees

By Ryan Krull

Screengrab of video released by Arch City Defenders.

As Cure Violence Closes in St. Louis, Neighbors Wonder What's Next

By Ryan Krull

Photo of a site of a shooting included in a Cure Violence monthly report, taking in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood.
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us