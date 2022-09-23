College Board President Allegedly Calls Professor 'Ugly Son of a B*tch'

This is not the first time David Heyen has made the news

By on Fri, Sep 23, 2022 at 11:18 am

click to enlarge Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees President David L. Heyen - David L. Heyen Campaign Facebook page
David L. Heyen Campaign Facebook page
Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees President David L. Heyen

A Metro East community college board president is under fire after allegedly being caught on a hot mic calling a professor an "ugly son of a bitch" during a meeting.

The remark happened at the September 13 meeting of the Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees, prior to Professor Gerald Mozur delivering comments against tearing down a historic building on campus.

Technical difficulties connecting the in-person meeting to those joining remotely delayed comments from Mozur, who teaches philosophy.

As the tech issues were being worked out, a voice can be heard saying, "Move on, you ugly son of a bitch."

According to the Edwardsville Intelligencer, the impatient man was David Heyen, the board of trustees president.

"The board is taking this matter seriously and will investigate and address it with legal counsel," Laura Inlow, Marketing and PR Manager for Lewis and Clark, told the Intelligencer.

Heyen was elected as president of the college's board of trustees in April 2019. He received substantial criticism soon thereafter when it was revealed he had a penchant for posting conspiratorial, anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim memes to his Facebook account.

The RFT reached out to Heyen via the Lewis and Clark Community College's president's office yesterday and did not receive a response.

The Lewis and Clark Community College enrolls about 15,000 students across nine locations in the Metro East.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

News Slideshows

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

News Slideshows

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

Trending

Missouri Mom Drains ‘Huge’ Pond to Find Son’s Remains

By Ryan Krull

Butler County Coroner Jim Akers and Gage Goodwin work in the mud to retrieve Edward Goodwin's remains.

Ballwin Man Concealed Body of Overdose Victim in Backyard

By Ryan Krull

Quinton O'Bryan Adaway

How Notorious Serial Killer Gary Muehlberg Terrorized St. Louis

By Ryan Krull

Three of Muehlberg's victims: Robyn Mihan, Brenda Pruitt, Sandy Little. All three had young children when they were killed

Construction Mishap Again Delays St. Louis Soccer Stadium Opening

By Monica Obradovic

Centene Stadium

Also in News

Missourians Are Miserable, New Study Shows

By Rosalind Early

More like misery welcomes you.

Hey, St. Louis County, Wrap Up Your Junk

By Benjamin Simon

Do not keep protection just out of reach. Instead, keep them on your person and easily accessible when you want to bump and grind.

Scaled-Back Income Tax Cut Wins Initial Approval in Missouri Senate

By Rudi Keller

State Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield.

Missouri's Child Welfare Agency Is Dangerously Understaffed

By Clara Bates

The Missouri Department of Social Services' Children's Division is dangerously understaffed with high turnover.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us