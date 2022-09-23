College Board President Allegedly Calls Professor 'Ugly Son of a B*tch'

click to enlarge
Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees President David L. Heyen
A Metro East community college board president is under fire after allegedly being caught on a hot mic calling a professor an "ugly son of a bitch" during a meeting.
The remark happened at the September 13 meeting of the Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees, prior to Professor Gerald Mozur delivering comments against tearing down a historic building on campus.
Technical difficulties connecting the in-person meeting to those joining remotely delayed comments from Mozur, who teaches philosophy.
As the tech issues were being worked out, a voice can be heard saying, "Move on, you ugly son of a bitch."
According to the Edwardsville Intelligencer
, the impatient man was David Heyen, the board of trustees president.
"The board is taking this matter seriously and will investigate and address it with legal counsel," Laura Inlow, Marketing and PR Manager for Lewis and Clark, told the Intelligencer
.
Heyen was elected as president of the college's board of trustees in April 2019. He received substantial criticism soon thereafter when it was revealed he had a penchant for posting conspiratorial, anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim memes to his Facebook account
.
The RFT
reached out to Heyen via the Lewis and Clark Community College's president's office yesterday and did not receive a response.
The Lewis and Clark Community College enrolls about 15,000 students across nine locations in the Metro East.
