Coming This Summer (Hopefully): St. Andrews Cinema Returns

VIRGINIA HAROLD
The theater's sign acts as a beacon on I-70.
Driving on I-70 West past Zumbehl, the outer road is littered with billboards and signs advertising their respective businesses, but one marquee has sat with its letters unable to announce much for years. That's all about to change.
St. Andrews Cinema (2025 Golfway Street, St. Charles)
closed for repairs in late 2019 after a fire rendered its theater unusable
. Now the theatre can finally slide new letters into its marquee: the St. Andrews announced its return in an April 12 Facebook post
.
"Stay Tuned: Intermission's almost over. For real this time," the picture posted along the announcement reads. "We promise."
St. Andrews Cinema.
Tristan Ratterman, a longtime St. Andrews employee who will return along with the theater as its general manager, tells the RFT
that the family-owned indie cinema is plotting a late summer opening.
In addition to the movie showings, St. Andrews will be a community space much more open to the idea of special programming, live events and private rentals, Ratterman details.
And what about the return of $1 showings?
"Yes! We do intend to bring back the 'Dollar Show' as it was a St. Charles staple," Ratterman says. "We're just not quite sure what that looks like yet."
Flustered Mustard, a shadow cast for showings of the Rocky Horror Picture Show
, is expected to make a grand return to the cinema, Ratterman says. The production has been performing across theaters and venues while the St. Andrews Cinema was closed, and will keep performing at other spots, but will have some sort of regular show at St. Andrews.
More information is expected in the coming months, including a call for employees and details on a firm opening date, but there's one thing for certain: It's the kind of comeback story Hollywood could only dream of.
