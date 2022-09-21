Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

Construction Mishap Again Delays St. Louis Soccer Stadium Opening

A separate city construction project damaged Centene Stadium's power system

By on Wed, Sep 21, 2022 at 2:07 pm

click to enlarge Centene Stadium
Monica Obradovic
St. Louis City SC's Centene Stadium has had to reschedule a second match due to construction mishaps.

St. Louis' new soccer stadium has never hosted a game, despite the club's developmental team being slated to play there Sunday. Now, a scheduled match for this weekend has also been moved to a new venue. Newly reported information gives more of an idea as to why.

A record request submitted to the City of St. Louis by Fox 2 News found that a construction crew struck two underground utility conduits as they tried to install streetlight conduits on September 2.

St. Louis Soccer Club's reserve team, St. Louis City SC 2, was originally slated to play at the soccer stadium in downtown west for the first time on Sunday. The game's venue switched to Southern Illinois University instead, as repairs to the construction mishap have lagged on. The team's next game, scheduled for this upcoming Sunday, will also be relocated.

St. Louis City Soccer Club, or CITY SC, has previously blamed a separate, unrelated construction project for why the Centene Stadium isn't ready for play. Last week, officials said the unrelated project had "adversely affected" the stadium's power system, though no specifics were given. St. Louis City is constructing a new section of 22nd Street near the stadium.

An engineer's report included in Fox2's record request noted the damaged conduits were never marked by Missouri One Call or Dig Rite services, and the stadium's construction team did not alert the city street workers of the conduits either.

Soon after the conduits were damaged, a cause-and-effect reaction ensued. Rain water damaged the conduits further, and the water found its way into a power station under the stadium's southwest corner, according to Fox2's report. The water then fried a couple of main breakers.

It's unclear how long it will take to repair the damage, but in the meantime, STL City 2's next game is scheduled for the Ralph Korte Stadium in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

Missouri Mom Drains ‘Huge’ Pond to Find Son’s Remains

By Ryan Krull

Butler County Coroner Jim Akers and Gage Goodwin work in the mud to retrieve Edward Goodwin's remains.

How Notorious Serial Killer Gary Muehlberg Terrorized St. Louis

By Ryan Krull

Three of Muehlberg's victims: Robyn Mihan, Brenda Pruitt, Sandy Little. All three had young children when they were killed

Player at St. Louis Chess Cup Accused of Using Anal Beads To Cheat

By Ryan Krull

Hans Niemann was sort of accused of cheating at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis.

Ferguson Activist Darren Seals Was Surveilled by FBI, File Shows

By Ryan Krull

Activist Darren Seals who was killed in 2016.

Hey, St. Louis County, Wrap Up Your Junk

By Benjamin Simon

Do not keep protection just out of reach. Instead, keep them on your person and easily accessible when you want to bump and grind.

Scaled-Back Income Tax Cut Wins Initial Approval in Missouri Senate

By Rudi Keller

State Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield.

Missouri's Child Welfare Agency Is Dangerously Understaffed

By Clara Bates

The Missouri Department of Social Services' Children's Division is dangerously understaffed with high turnover.

Missouri Mom Drains ‘Huge’ Pond to Find Son’s Remains

By Ryan Krull

Butler County Coroner Jim Akers and Gage Goodwin work in the mud to retrieve Edward Goodwin's remains.
