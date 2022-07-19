St. Louis Burger Week | July 18-24

Cori Bush Arrested Outside Supreme Court at Pro-Choice Protest

Other members of "The Squad" were also detained

By on Tue, Jul 19, 2022 at 2:33 pm


U.S. Representative Cori Bush (D-St. Louis) was arrested outside of the Supreme Court today. She, alongside several members of The Squad — a nickname for the progressive members of Congress — were protesting against the Supreme Court’s recent overturn of Roe v. Wade.

In the video, taken by Lynese Wallace, Bush is sitting in the middle of the street and a police officer is leaning down talking to her. The officer then pulls Bush up, and she is placed in handcuffs. Protesters can be heard in the background chanting “If we don’t get justice, shut it down.”
Bush was reportedly arrested alongside Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York), Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan), Representative Ilhan Omar, (D-Minnesota), Representative Ayanna Pressley, (D-Massachusetts), and nine other members of Congress.

The Missouri representative has been a staunch supporter of reproductive rights, most recently vocalizing the need to abolish the filibuster so lawmakers can codify Roe into law.

Bush's office sent this statement in response to RFT's request for comment:

“St. Louis sent me to Congress to do everything in my power to protect our rights and improve our lives. That’s why I’m fighting with everything I’ve got for my community. Yesterday and today, I introduced legislation to protect reproductive freedom, and today I was arrested with 15 of my Democratic colleagues and several organizers at an action outside of the Supreme Court," Bush says in the statement.

"Today was not the first day I’ve put my body on the line for our freedom, and I’m willing to do it again. As I’ve said before, we need to be doing everything in our power to secure reproductive justice and access to abortion. I am thankful for the members of Congress and organizers who banded together today and will continue doing so in the fight for reproductive freedom.”

