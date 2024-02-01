Cori Bush Offers No Apologies — for Hamas Vote or Security Spending

click to enlarge MONICA OBRADOVIC Cori Bush, center, celebrates her reelection victory in 2022. She wed Cortney Merritts, right, in 2023.

Congresswoman Cori Bush, whose criticism of Israel after the October 7 terrorist attack drew a serious primary challenge and whose employment of her husband has now drawn a Department of Justice Investigation, is choosing to face her critics head on on both fronts.

Yesterday, the St. Louis Democrat appeared on MSNBC's The ReidOut and defended paying her husband Cortney Merritts for security services, saying that her campaign had trouble retaining quality staff and that Merritts, a military veteran, worked security for the campaign as a volunteer before taking on a paying role.

It is legal for Bush to pay her spouse as a campaign staffer, so long as he is providing a "bona fide" service at or below market rate. According to filings by her campaign released last night, Bush paid Merritts $27,500 from the campaign in the final three months of last year.

However, according to the Washington Post, the DOJ's interest in Bush's security spending likely stems not from whom she paid, but where the money came from.

The paper reported on Tuesday that investigators are looking into the misuse of "money intended for members of Congress and candidates to spend on private security."

All representatives in Congress receive a Members’ Representational Allowance to fund their office's operations, but the amount of money that can be spent from that allowance on security is capped at $10,000. If Bush spent more than $10,000 from that fund, or if the money from that fund was somehow spent improperly, she could be in legal jeopardy.

As is their typical protocol, the DOJ hasn't issued any sort of statement about the investigation and its exact scope is unknown. But, as local attorney Al Watkins tells the RFT of the DOJ, "If they have concerns, she ought to have concerns."

The investigation only became public after various people received subpoenas in regards to it, including members of Bush's staff and the U.S. House of Representatives sergeant at arms, who handles law enforcement duties for the legislative body.

Bush has historically spent more on security than the average congressperson, saying that such spending on security is legitimate given the steady stream of racist vitriol she's subjected to. (Earlier this week a Texas Congressman called Bush's husband a "thug" on CNN and blamed the threats Bush receives on Bush herself.)

Throughout her tenure in Congress, Bush has faced charges of hypocrisy that she spends so much on her own security while advocating for less spending on policing. That argument has gotten a lot of play in right-wing media, though St. Louis city voters don't seem to be particularly agitated by it. An Axios story that came out in February 2022 put Bush in the top five of senators and representatives in terms of security expenditures, with her spending on average around $230,000 a year on security (including a total of about $120,000 in total to Merritts over three years). She won re-election by 40 points in 2022.

Still, the news of the DOJ investigation is likely a boon of the campaign of Bush's challenger, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

"If you're the Bell campaign, you might just try to use this to frame Cori Bush as a person who brings controversy or chaos to the district, and you want somebody who is reliable, who follows the rules," says University of Missouri St. Louis political science professor Anita Manion. "It might be a way for him to frame [the investigation] in a narrative that he's already starting to spin."

Bell jumped into the race after Bush faced significant criticism over her response to the Hamas attack on October 7. She called Israel's military response a form of ethnic cleansing and called for an end to U.S. aid to Israel. In November, dozens of local synagogues and Jewish leaders co-signed a letter chastising Bush for her comments.

In the months since, Bush has only leaned further into her stance. She made the war in Gaza a central theme of her campaign kick-off over this past weekend, again calling for an end to aid to Israel and appearing on stage with an activist who has said in the past that President Joe Biden belongs in prison for his handling of the war in the Middle East.

Yesterday, Bush was one of only two representatives to vote against a bill that would ban members of Hamas or anyone else who participated in the October 7 attack from entering the United States. She called the bill "a redundant, empty messaging bill Republicans are using to target immigrants and incite anti-Palestinian hate.”

According to fundraising numbers released yesterday, Bell and Bush raised roughly the same amount in the last quarter of 2023. Bell took in $490,121, a few thousand more than Bush. However, Bell spent less and ended the year with significantly more cash on hand.

