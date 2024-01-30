Cori Bush Says 'Frivolous Complaints' Spurred DOJ Investigation

The Justice Department is looking into Bush's spending on security

By on Tue, Jan 30, 2024 at 12:38 pm

Representative Cori Bush speaks at a campaign event in St. Louis in August 2022.
Monica Obradovic
Representative Cori Bush speaks at a campaign event in St. Louis in August 2022.

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating St. Louis Congresswoman Cori Bush over spending on security. 

Punchbowl News broke the story this morning, citing "six sources familiar with the investigation."

According to Punchbowl, the Justice Department had subpoenaed the House Sergeant at Arms, the person responsible for the security of the House of Representatives, where Bush serves. The subpoena concerns "records relating to the misspending of federal security money."

In a statement released this afternoon, Bush confirmed that she was under Department of Justice investigation, saying that she and her campaign are fully cooperating. 

"I have not used any federal tax dollars for personal security services," she said. She added that she has faced considerable threats to her "physical safety and life" and that because as a rank and file congress member she isn't entitled to security, she has had to pay for private protection "as permissible" using campaign funds. 

Before today, Bush took a lot of partisan flack for her relationship with Cortney Merritts, who worked security for her campaign and remained on its payroll after they wed last year. A conservative, anti-Biden group filed an ethics complaint against Bush over the issue in March of 2023, but the Office of Congressional Ethics dismissed the complaint later in the year. 

Bush said in her statement that the investigation against her now stems from the complaints made by partisan groups.

“These frivolous complaints have resulted in a number of investigations, some of which are still ongoing," she said. "The Federal Election Commission and the House Committee on Ethics are currently reviewing the matter, as is the Department of Justice."

The story of the DOJ investigation has made national news, with the New York Times reporting that employees of Bush's campaign were subpoenaed as well. 

The news comes just days after Bush kicked off her campaign for a third term in Congress on Saturday. Her opponent, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, reported big fundraising numbers yesterday. (Bush has yet to file her most recent campaign finance report, so it’s impossible to compare her tally with his.)

Bush has been critical of President Joe Biden's handling of the war in Gaza. KSDK's Mark Maxwell reported that one of the speakers at Bush's campaign kickoff was activist Neveen Ayesh, who has written on Twitter that both Biden and U.S. Representative Ann Wagner (D-St. Louis County) belong in prison.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story referred wrongly to the politicians that  Cori Bush supporter Neveen Ayesh wants to put in prison. It is Congresswoman Ann Wagner and President Joe Biden, not Biden and an Israeli politician. We regret the error.

Cori Bush, center, celebrates her reelection victory last year. She wed Cortney Merritts, right, in a private ceremony in St. Louis earlier this month.

Cori Bush Secretly Weds Cortney Merritts: The congresswoman married a security guard for her political campaign earlier this month


Wesley Bell.

Bell Touts $600K in Donations Since Pivoting to Challenge Cori Bush: The St. Louis County Prosecutor is challenging his fellow Democrat in the 1st congressional district

Wesley Bell.

Wesley Bell Drops Senate Bid to Challenge Cori Bush: Bell had already surprised Missouri when he announced his run for U.S. Senate in June

Representative Cori Bush speaks at a campaign event in St. Louis in August 2022.

Rep. Cori Bush Calls for Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: The Democratic congresswoman from St. Louis also urged President Biden to send Gaza aid


