Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Cori Bush Visits St. Louis Jail, Says She’s Gathering Info

This time, the congresswoman visited with Aldermanic President Megan Green

By on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 at 3:28 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge U.S. Representative Cori Bush outside the city jail on September 8, 2023. - RYAN KRULL
RYAN KRULL
U.S. Representative Cori Bush outside the city jail on September 8, 2023.

This morning, U.S. Representative Cori Bush (D-St. Louis) toured the troubled City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis. The jail has been the subject of alarming headlines in recent weeks, as two detainees died there last month and an increasingly pitched battle is playing out between city leaders and the civilian board tasked with providing oversight of the facility.  

Bush arrived at the facility around 10 a.m. and left a little before 11:30.

“Today I visited the City Justice Center to investigate the conditions for myself and hear directly from both detainees and staff," Bush said in a statement after the visit. She added that her office has been in close communication with activists, elected officials and community leaders, as well as jail detainees. 

"We will continue to do so as we gather further information," said Bush. "Ultimately my focus is on upholding the safety, dignity and humanity of every single person at the justice center.”

Bush's visit to the jail echoes back to April 2021 when Bush visited both the City Justice Center and the now-shuttered Medium Security Institution, more commonly known as the Workhouse. Bush made those visits with Mayor Tishaura Jones and then-Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner in the wake of two riots at the jail downtown and amid alarming reports about the conditions of detainees in the Workhouse. Activists at the time were calling for the Workhouse to be closed and the justice center to be reformed.  

The last detainees left the Workhouse last year. The city is currently determining what to do with the shuttered facility and the acreage it sits on. Now Jones is no longer newly elected and trying to fix someone else’s problem — her appointee is the one in charge.

And in the wake of a hostage situation last month, which may have been yet another riot, fresh concerns have been raised about the conditions there among activists, attorneys and detainee families. 

An attorney who was in the jail this past week meeting with a client tells the RFT that they were told inmates are currently in 24-hour lockdown with no access to the commissary or phones, and showers only once a week. "People are getting maced regularly," this attorney was told. 

On this morning's visit to the jail, Bush was accompanied by St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Megan Green.

Last Friday, Green sided with the civilian oversight board in calling for the mayor to fire Corrections Commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah. Action St. Louis, ArchCity Defenders and numerous other activist organizations are also calling for Clemons-Abdullah to be ousted. 

Jones previously told the RFT she has confidence in Clemons-Abdullah, citing her accomplishments overseeing new construction projects at the jail as well as improved food service and expanded educational programming.

Related
The City Justice Center has seen eight deaths since January 2022, as well as disturbing allegations about how detainees are treated.

How a Hostage Situation in St. Louis' Jail Laid Bare Bigger Problems: The oversight board isn't alone in calling for Commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah to be fired

Related
Janis Mensah took this photo at hospital shortly after being forcibly removed from the City Justice Center.

Video Shows Jail Oversight Board Member Cuffed and Unconscious: Janis Mensah was forcibly removed from the St. Louis City Justice Center after asking questions about a detainee's death

Related
A St. Louis sheriff's deputy and police SWAT supervisor look out of shattered window on February 6, 2021, at the City Justice Center.

Report Into 2021 Riots at St. Louis City Justice Center Was Seemingly Buried: Lawyers say they had to fight to get the 37-page report commissioned to look into causes of the riots

Related
'We Could Have Saved This Man's Life,' Jail Oversight Member Says

'We Could Have Saved This Man's Life,' Jail Oversight Member Says: Members were blocked from investigating a complaint detailing concerns about Terrence Smith, who died in jail custody Aug. 30

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Kim Gardner’s Gone, But Investigations Into Her Tenure Continue

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner heads to court in April 2023.

80-Year-Old Woman Kicks Victim's Balls, Uses Racial Slurs in St. Louis Attack

By Ryan Krull

Booking photos of Virginia Olsen and Stephen Smith.

Video Shows Jail Oversight Board Member Cuffed and Unconscious

By Ryan Krull

Janis Mensah took this photo at hospital shortly after being forcibly removed from the City Justice Center.

Kirkwood Postal Worker Says Viral Racist Rant Came Out of Nowhere

By Monica Obradovic

This South County woman verbally berated Dawntanya Smith last month after Smith couldn't help her retrieve her mail.

Also in News

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral

By Jaime Lees

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral

Now a GOP-Led Group Has Filed Petitions to Allow Abortion Again in Missouri

By Ryan Krull

A photo of a recent demonstration for reproductive healthcare in St. Louis.

Judge Won't Block Missouri Ban on Transgender Treatments for Minors

By Annelise Hanshaw

Backers of legislation to ban gender-affirming treatments for minors waved signs that say “Kids 1st” during a March rally in the Missouri Capitol.

Marcellus Williams Sues Gov. Parson for Disbanding Board of Inquiry

By Sarah Fenske

Marcellus Williams.
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us