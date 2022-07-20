Cori Bush’s Birthday Party Hits Cherokee Street This Friday

🎂BIRTHDAY ANNOUNCEMENT🎂@AyannaPressley & @IlhanMN are heading to St. Louis to celebrate my birthday & put in the boots-on-the-ground-work for my Aug. 2nd election! 💅🏾



Join us at The Golden Record this Friday at 7:00 PM! VIP passes are available. RSVP: https://t.co/zU7IkqqI9k pic.twitter.com/MlbsinuvmD