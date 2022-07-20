Cori Bush’s Birthday Party Hits Cherokee Street This Friday

Cori Bush is always making news (just yesterday she was arrested at a pro-choice protest outside the Supreme Court), but she also knows how to throw a great party. Then sometimes, she mixes business with pleasure, too. That’s the case this Friday, July 22, when Bush is throwing her birthday party on St. Louis’ Cherokee Street.
🎂BIRTHDAY ANNOUNCEMENT🎂@AyannaPressley & @IlhanMN are heading to St. Louis to celebrate my birthday & put in the boots-on-the-ground-work for my Aug. 2nd election! 💅🏾— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 20, 2022
Join us at The Golden Record this Friday at 7:00 PM! VIP passes are available. RSVP: https://t.co/zU7IkqqI9k pic.twitter.com/MlbsinuvmD
Located at The Golden Record (2720 Cherokee Street), the event will also double as a grassroots fundraiser in support of Bush. Representatives Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley will also be in attendance.
The party runs from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. and will feature music and performances from A-Game, Katarra, NandoSTL, Shailynn and DJ Kimmy Nu.
Tickets start at $10, but since this is a fundraiser, there are plenty of upgrade options including a few selections that offer a “private reception with Congresswoman Bush, Congresswoman Pressley, and Congresswoman Omar.”
If you want to round up your squad to meet The Squad this Friday, visit bit.ly/cori-bday for more information about the event and ticketing options.