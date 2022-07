Cori Bush’s Birthday Party Hits Cherokee Street This Friday

🎂BIRTHDAY ANNOUNCEMENT🎂@AyannaPressley & @IlhanMN are heading to St. Louis to celebrate my birthday & put in the boots-on-the-ground-work for my Aug. 2nd election! 💅🏾



Join us at The Golden Record this Friday at 7:00 PM! VIP passes are available. RSVP: https://t.co/zU7IkqqI9k pic.twitter.com/MlbsinuvmD — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 20, 2022

Cori Bush is always making news (just yesterday she was arrested at a pro-choice protest outside the Supreme Court), but she also knows how to throw a great party. Then sometimes, she mixes business with pleasure, too. That’s the case this Friday, July 22, when Bush is throwing her birthday party on St. Louis’ Cherokee Street.Located at, the event will also double as a grassroots fundraiser in support of Bush. Representatives Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley will also be in attendance.The party runs from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. and will feature music and performances from A-Game, Katarra, NandoSTL, Shailynn and DJ Kimmy Nu.Tickets start at $10, but since this is a fundraiser, there are plenty of upgrade options including a few selections that offer a “private reception with Congresswoman Bush, Congresswoman Pressley, and Congresswoman Omar.”If you want to round upsquad to meetSquad this Friday, visit bit.ly/cori-bday for more information about the event and ticketing options.