Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

COVID-19 Cases on the Rise in St. Louis County (Again)

Seriously, people. Do we want to go through this again?

By on Mon, May 16, 2022 at 10:58 am

click to enlarge County Executive Sam Page delivers the bad news in a press conference. - SCREENGRAB VIA FACEBOOK
screengrab via Facebook
County Executive Sam Page delivers the bad news in a press conference.

The number of COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County is steadily rising, though mask mandates or other protective restrictions are “a long ways away,” according to County Executive Same Page.

At a press briefing Monday morning, Page said the amount of cases in the county rose by 30% last week compared to the week before. The county now averages 273 new cases of COVID-19 a day.

“... Your risk of contracting COVID-19 is higher than it was a week ago and substantially higher than it was a month ago,” Page says.

In light of this jump, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services changed the county’s risk level from low to medium on Friday, May 13.

A reporter asked Page whether a mask mandate will be considered. In response, the county executive said the county is “a long ways away from restrictions.”

“We’re at a point now, like the rest of the country, where our conversation isn’t about mandates,” Page says. “It’s about how we can live with the virus, about vaccinations, about being thoughtful and getting tested, especially if you’re sick.”

Page later recommended people at high risk or those who live with people at high risk to wear masks in public spaces.

The county executive’s briefing comes the same day the United States hit hit one million COVID-19 deaths. In St. Louis County, 3,341 people have died from COVID-19.

Despite the recent jump in cases, Page added the case increase has not corresponded with a rise in hospitalizations.

“This is not a cause for alarm,” Page says. “Rather a reminder that COVID is still very much among us and there are ways to help prevent catching it.”

So, if you’re stubborn or live under a rock, here are a few gentle suggestions on where to go to get a free vaccine if you have yet to receive the jab.

St. Louis County offers free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots at its health clinics in Jennings (4000 Jennings Station Road; 314- 615-9700) Berkeley (6121 North Hanley Road; 314-615-0500) and Sunset Hills (4580 South Lindbergh Boulevard; 314-615-0400). No appointments are necessary.

There are also a ton of local pharmacies that provide vaccines free of charge. So you don't have an excuse. And even if you think you do, you don't (unless you're listening to a qualified* medical professional).

*Qualified medical professionals do not include: Radio personalities, politicians, off-beat YouTubers, your conservative uncle on Facebook, fringe physicians with revoked licenses, etc.

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

Trending

Hartmann: Bad Actor Josh Hawley Auditions as Disney Villain

By Ray Hartmann

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) gesturing toward a crowd of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered outside the U.S. Capitol to protest the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's electoral college victory on Jan. 6, 2021. Some demonstrators later breached and stormed the Capitol.

Man and Woman Steal from Almost Every Home Depot in St. Louis County

By Ryan Krull

The two suspects allegedly stole $35,000 worth of merchandise from nine Home Depots in the County.

Failing Senate Candidate Wraps Escalade in Photos of Himself Doing Crime

By Daniel Hill

Failing Senate Candidate Wraps Escalade in Photos of Himself Doing Crime

St. Louis Turns Out for Abortion-Rights Rally

By Rosalind Early

A crowd gathered for a pro-choice rally in St. Louis.

Also in News

Hartmann: Bad Actor Josh Hawley Auditions as Disney Villain

By Ray Hartmann

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) gesturing toward a crowd of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered outside the U.S. Capitol to protest the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's electoral college victory on Jan. 6, 2021. Some demonstrators later breached and stormed the Capitol.

This Week in St. Louis News

By Jenna Jones

Activists gather in St. Louis to protest a leaked draft opinion of the Supreme Court of the United States that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Hartmann: With Friends Like Ann Wagner, Jews Don't Need Enemies

By Ray Hartmann

Rep. Ann Wagner.

CBS and Harper’s Bazaar Praise St. Louis Area Abortion Access Center

By Rosalind Early

Dr. Erin King is the executive director of Hope Clinic for Women in Granite City, Illinois.
More

Digital Issue

May 11, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us