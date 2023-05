click to enlarge COURTESY MIKE MILTON Mike Milton.

Mike Milton is the founder and head of Freedom Community Center, a criminal justice reform organization that, among other things, maintains a strong presence in St. Louis courts, documenting how people accused of crimes are treated by prosecutors and judges. We caught up with him on the day that the governor announced Gabriel Gore, with the Dowd Bennett law firm, would be the city's next circuit attorney, replacing Kim Gardner who served in the role for six years.

The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

What do you hope to see out of the new circuit attorney?

This person has a huge job, there's a lot of mess to clean up. A lot of that mess is the fact that people are in jail for long periods of time awaiting trial. We want [Gore] to have a commitment towards reducing cash bail and pretrial detention. We want him to expand community-based alternatives and to divert cases away from the legal system altogether. We want him to expand the use of conviction integrity (getting innocent people out of prison).

What are some areas where you think Gardner did live up to her promise?

I think Lamar Johnson was a huge victory that showed us her commitment to addressing people who are caught up in the system. I think that she did a pretty decent job at highlighting the reasons why we need to consider alternative options outside of the legal system. She issued more summons than warrants in a lot of cases. We want to see that continue. Her criticism of the police department was true.

Where did she fall short?

Kim was really punitive in a lot of ways because she recommended no bond more than 86 percent of the time, on average, regardless of the charge. Her downfall came because she could not manage her office. So we want somebody who's committed to moving cases as fast they can [and] figuring out options outside of incarceration. Gardner's office wasn't really transparent. A typical progressive prosecutor, like Larry Krasner [district attorney for Philadelphia] or Kim Foxx [district attorney for Cook County, Illinois], produces some type of report to show how the office is making right on its promises.

The Freedom Community Center has been the watchdog of the prosecutors and the courts. Are you going to be just as much of a presence in courtrooms in the weeks and months to come with the new circuit attorney?

[Gore] should expect the same thing. No matter what happens, we're going to make sure [he sticks to] his commitments and the things that he said today, and that going forward he's making a commitment toward alternative approaches to public safety. We will continue to be on him, to make sure that he's holding true to what the people want. And the people want a prosecutor who understands the harm of incarceration on Black communities.