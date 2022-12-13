Customer Shoots St. Louis KFC Employee After Corn Dispute

click to enlarge FLICKR/ Marufish KFC ironically had no photos of corn on its website

A St. Louis KFC employee received a gunshot to the abdomen Monday afternoon after a disgruntled customer began arguing with employees over how the restaurant had run out of corn.St. Louis Metropolitan Police say an unknown man entered the drive-thru at KFC's Central West End location on Monday evening when, to the man's horror, he was told KFC had run out of corn.The man began to hurl threats at employees through the drive-thru speaker box. Later, at an unspecified time, the man came back to the drive-thru with a handgun.An employee went outside to respond to the corn-less customer, who then shot the employee, a 25-year-old male.The victim was then privately conveyed to a hospital where he was in stable condition as of Monday evening.The corn fiend's whereabouts are currently unknown. And no word yet on whether KFC has restocked its "trigger pullin' good" corn.