Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Dark Ace Brings a Heavy Metal Aesthetic to Disc Golf

By on Sun, Apr 17, 2022 at 3:19 pm

click to enlarge Dark Ace brings a metal aesthetic to disc golf. - GEORGE FIORINI
George Fiorini
Dark Ace brings a metal aesthetic to disc golf.

George Fiorini has been playing disc golf for about three years. But he’s never been impressed with the attire associated with the sport, which is mainly “hippie” or “pseudo-jock,” as he describes them. Neither fit his style.

“One day I was like, ‘I think it would be hilarious to combine two of my favorite things,’” Fiorini says.

Those things? Disc golf and heavy metal.

He launched Dark Ace Disc Golf about two years ago. One shirt features four upside down disc golf baskets. Another design features a horned demonic creature with the phrase, “Play Disc Golf; Listen To Metal.”

click to enlarge Seeing Headbangers Ball “changed everything” for Fiorni. - GEORGE FIORINI
George Fiorini
Seeing Headbangers Ball “changed everything” for Fiorni.

It turns out he wasn’t the only one who enjoyed this combination. Fiorini noticed that Disc Golf Pro Tour champion Nathan Queen, from Kernersville, North Carolina, would “put up the horns” after a great put. Clearly, this was a kindred spirit.

Fiorini connected with him, and Dark Ace Disc Golf now sponsors him.

Fiorini got into metal as a young teenager. Staying at a friend’s house one night when Headbangers Ball came on “changed everything” for him, he says. On MySpace, he discovered Every Time I Die, now his favorite band, and began attending metal concerts.

“It was just so communal. It was like, you accidentally hit somebody in the face and then laugh about it later,” Fiorini says, “and you're cleaning each other’s blood up off the ground outside and laughing about it and you just got all your angst out at the show.”

click to enlarge Dark Ace Disc Golf launched about two years ago. - GEORGE FIORINI
George Fiorini
Dark Ace Disc Golf launched about two years ago.

There’s that same sense of community in disc golf, Fiorini says. Many St. Louis area courses are free to the public, and are complemented by local clubs like St. Louis Disc Golf Club. Everyone’s supportive of noobs.

“I just think it's a beautiful thing,” he says.

The company is currently working on putting its logo and designs on discs. Fiorini says Dark Ace Disc Golf works with local artists for its designs, and they also donate meals to Operation Food Search for every $20 spent.

His company is a niche within a niche. People “freak out” when they learn about it, both positively and negatively.

click to enlarge The upside-down baskets can be likened to upsidedown crosses. - GEORGE FIORINI
George Fiorini
The upside-down baskets can be likened to upsidedown crosses.

“You take shirts like the one I'm wearing right now that has upside-down baskets on it,” which can be likened to upsidedown crosses, Fiorini says. “If our brand didn't have controversy, we wouldn't be doing it right.”

Slideshow

Hills People From the St. Louis Area Will Die On [PHOTOS]

It’s Bread Co., not Panera.
34 slides
Pizza should be as flat and thin as the corrugated cardboard the box it came in is made of. Tornado alarms are merely suggestions; it is fine to stand outside and watch the storm. (Note: reasonable likelihood of actual death on this one.) The Cardinals have the best fans in baseball. People who live in St. Charles are not "from St. Louis." Nor are those who live in Illinois. Quit frontin'. Ravioli is meant to be fried; you must then bewilderingly insist on referring to it as "toasted." Zoos should be free. Zoos that are not free are inferior.
Click to View 34 slides

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Take a Look Inside the Grow Facility at Camp Cannabis [PHOTOS]

Take a Look Inside the Grow Facility at Camp Cannabis [PHOTOS]
Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Tie: 20. Willie McGee (1982-90, 1996-99): McGee first won over Cardinals fans by slugging two home runs and robbing one defensively in Game 3 of the 1982 World Series. He went on to win two batting titles and an MVP. His humility endeared him to a Cardinals fan base that showered him with standing ovations for four years following his return in 1996. -Brandon Dahl

Top 20 Cardinals of All Time
St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Take a Look Inside the Grow Facility at Camp Cannabis [PHOTOS]

Take a Look Inside the Grow Facility at Camp Cannabis [PHOTOS]
Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Tie: 20. Willie McGee (1982-90, 1996-99): McGee first won over Cardinals fans by slugging two home runs and robbing one defensively in Game 3 of the 1982 World Series. He went on to win two batting titles and an MVP. His humility endeared him to a Cardinals fan base that showered him with standing ovations for four years following his return in 1996. -Brandon Dahl

Top 20 Cardinals of All Time
St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Take a Look Inside the Grow Facility at Camp Cannabis [PHOTOS]

Take a Look Inside the Grow Facility at Camp Cannabis [PHOTOS]
Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Tie: 20. Willie McGee (1982-90, 1996-99): McGee first won over Cardinals fans by slugging two home runs and robbing one defensively in Game 3 of the 1982 World Series. He went on to win two batting titles and an MVP. His humility endeared him to a Cardinals fan base that showered him with standing ovations for four years following his return in 1996. -Brandon Dahl

Top 20 Cardinals of All Time
St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

St. Louis' Grandview Arcade Building Is Ready For a Makeover [PHOTOS]

Trending

Numerous Student Deaths Rattle WashU and SLU Campuses

By Monica Obradovic

Two students and a resident physician at Saint Louis University have died in the last two weeks.

The Unhinged TV Show World Wide Magazine Captured St. Louis at Its Wildest

By Devin Thomas O'Shea

Pete Parisi operated from within a nest of audiovisual gear that constituted World Wide Magazine's headquarters.

Man at Center of Teen's Suspicious Death Arrested for Unrelated Assault

By Ryan Krull

Arrest in Fredericktown connected to a previous case of a slain teen.

St. Louis Residents Accuse Business of Creating 'Hazardous' Conditions

By Monica Obradovic

The Hyde Park Neighborhood Association alleges unsecured trailers at 2106 Destrehan Street, one of 11 properties involved in the suit, encourage criminal activity.

Also in News

Following More Missouri Prison Violence, Rep. Collins Seeks Reform

By Ryan Krull

Representative Kimberly Ann Collins (D-St. Louis) outside a prison in Pacific.

New Missouri Bill Opens Door for Psychedelics Therapy

By Monica Obradovic

A bill filed by Missouri state representative Tony Lovasco would allow eligible patients to try certain psychedelic substances.

Hartmann: Missouri Republicans Just Don't Want Government to Work

By Ray Hartmann

In Jefferson City, lawmakers sit on a huge budget surplus that they refuse to spend on services their constituents need.

Hartmann: Busch Valentine Can't Win Missouri Senate Race With Apology Tour

By Ray Hartmann

Trudy Busch Valentine is running for Missouri Senate.
More

Digital Issue

April 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us