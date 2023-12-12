Dating App Relationship Ends in 2 Felonies for St. Louis Man

Days after meeting online, Tony Bess moved in with a woman — and soon pulled a gun on her

By on Tue, Dec 12, 2023 at 9:41 am

Booking photo of Tony Bess Jr.
Courtesy St. Louis County Jail
Booking photo of Tony Bess Jr.

A St. Louis man is facing two firearm-related felonies after pulling a gun on a woman he'd met only a few days prior.

Police say that 36-year-old Tony Bess Jr. met the Hazelwood woman earlier this month on a dating app and moved into her home a short time later.

Then, on Friday, Bess and the woman were at that home when they got into an argument, and Bess pulled out a black Ruger 9mm handgun, in a manner the woman said was threatening. The next day, the two got into another argument, and the woman called the police.

Hazelwood police arrived on the scene, and the woman told officers about Bess threatening her and said that Bess had narcotics on him. A search of his vehicle turned up the Ruger, which Bess is legally barred from possessing as a felon. A police dog discovered a clear plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance in the car as well. Its contents are being analyzed in a lab.

Bess is facing charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for unlawful use of a weapon. He is currently in jail and has a bond hearing next week.

"I am thankful this courageous individual called law enforcement before the defendant had done more than flourish a gun at her. It’s not difficult to imagine a worse ending to this story,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement.

