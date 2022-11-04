Deadly Narcan-Resistant Drug Found in Missouri Prison

The coroner says that xylazine has been wreaking havoc elsewhere, and now it's in Missouri

By on Fri, Nov 4, 2022 at 9:55 am

click to enlarge Aeriel view of South Central Correctional Center in Licking, MO.
Google Maps
Aeriel view of South Central Correctional Center in Licking, MO.

A Missouri coroner is raising the alarm after discovering a horse tranquilizer in the system of an inmate who died in the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in September.

Licking is in Texas County, Missouri, where coroner Marie Lasater says that she found fentanyl and a drug called xylazine in Terrell Dawson, 42, who died in SCCC on September 1.

Dawson was one of seven inmates who died in the prison at Licking over the course of one month.

She says that xylazine is a horse tranquilizer that depresses the central nervous system. Because it is not an opioid, its effects can't be reversed by the life-saving opioid-antagonist Narcan.

According to the National Institutes of Health, deaths caused by xylazine are spiking elsewhere in the country. In 2015, xylazine played a role in 2 percent of overdose deaths in Pennsylvania. By 2020, that number had jumped to 26 percent.

"I’m not sure about the rest of Missouri, but we had not seen xylazine in Texas County," Lasater tells the RFT. "It's a very dangerous drug."

Lasater says that there have been reporters of xylazine being added to fentanyl to extend its euphoric effects.

Lasater is also responsible for investigating the other recent inmate deaths at SCCC.

She says that two of the other seven men died from fentanyl. One man, 35-year-old Demarco Washington had a level of fentanyl in his system three times what is fatal.

Two others died of lung cancer. Results are still pending for the others.

This project was completed with the support of a grant from Columbia University's Ira A. Lipman Center for Journalism and Civil and Human Rights in conjunction with Arnold Ventures.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Trending

Pujols' 700th Home Run Ball Currently at Auction For a Mere $160,000

By Daniel Hill

Albert Pujols crushes a dinger.

100 Pounds of Meth at University City Garage Leads to Guilty Pleas

By Ryan Krull

Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court

Andoe's Society Page: Inside an Elevated Central West End Soiree

By Chris Andoe

The view from Choinski and Jewett's apartment.

Kevin Johnson Has Grappled With His Guilt for 17 Years -- But He Doesn't Want to Die

By Monica Obradovic

Kevin Johnson in prison

Also in News

St. Louis Dumpster Watch: Tennessee Avenue and Winnebago Street

By Daniel Hill

One man's trash is another man's....well OK, it's still just trash.

Fake St. Louis Journalist Juan Thompson Headed Back to Prison

By Riverfront Times Staff

Juan Thompson, shown during a video segment, was building a career as a sharp-tongued journalist before he was fired.

St. Louis County to Offer 'Fresh Start' for Those With Low-Level Warrants

By Monica Obradovic

St. Louis County Courthouse

Last Day to Apply for FEMA Flood Relief Support Is Monday

By Benjamin Simon

A white car underneath water that has flooded an entire street.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us