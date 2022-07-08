Delays Plague St. Louis Buses Amid Contract Dispute

FLICKR/ pasa47 Metro Transit buses are dealing with delays of over 60 minutes due to a driver shortage.

MetroBus Service Update: We are currently in contract negotiations with our partners at ATU Local 788, and we are disappointed that there appears to be an organized work action by the union that will have a negative impact on our MetroBus service today. pic.twitter.com/NXpQiSrrkH — Metro (@STLMetro) July 7, 2022

Rider Alert: Due to an operator shortage, MetroBus riders may experience significant delays of 60+ minutes on some routes today. To check the status of your bus, Metro Transit Information is open at 5 a.m. at 314.207.9786 (text) or 314.231.2345 (phone), or use the Transit app. — Metro (@STLMetro) July 8, 2022

Rider Alert - Riders of the following MetroBus routes may see 30+ minute delays at this time:

#4, #10, #11, #16, #31, #35, #40, #41, #56, #57, #59, #64, #71, #74, #77, #90, #94



Other routes are seeing minor delays or are on schedule. MetroLink is operating on schedule. 1/2 — Metro (@STLMetro) July 8, 2022

