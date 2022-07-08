Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Delays Plague St. Louis Buses Amid Contract Dispute

Over 100 Metro bus drivers didn’t show up to work on Thursday

By on Fri, Jul 8, 2022 at 3:29 pm

Metro Transit buses are dealing with delays of over 60 minutes due to a driver shortage. - FLICKR/ PASA47
FLICKR/ pasa47
Metro Transit buses are dealing with delays of over 60 minutes due to a driver shortage.

For a second straight day, Metro buses are experiencing delays as contract negotiations stall between the St. Louis transit company and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 788.

On Thursday morning, Metro sent out a Tweet warning riders of delays. It cited a driver shortage, with 100 workers calling out on Thursday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Metro accused the union of “organized work action." The union has denied any organized effort to strike.
On Friday morning, Metro issued another statement, informing riders that delays of 60-plus minutes have extended into Friday. No bus routes have been canceled, with managers filling in for drivers, president and CEO of the Bi-State Development Agency Talby Roach told the Post-Dispatch. The MetroLink has not been affected.

The shortage of drivers comes just days after their contract expired on July 1. Many workers called in sick, according to the Post-Dispatch.

Catina Wilson, vice president of the local union, told the Post-Dispatch that operators were “outraged” by Metro’s contract offers.

The union has asked for a 5 percent increase in its newest contract.

But on Wednesday night, Metro offered a 2 percent increase.

Drivers currently earn $18.25 per hour, according to KSDK. They would like to see an increase in pay.

“We all work together, but we move the city. Give us our respect,” local union president Reginald Howard told KSDK. "Give us fair pay. Give us treatment as far as security is concerned and then let's go to work. Until then we're going to have problems.”

Roach said Metro supports raising salaries — within the means of the economy.

“This is a tight labor market, and we need to react and be sure that we’re supporting our employees, but of course, with that, we have to be fiscally responsible,” Roach told KMOV.

The two sides will meet again on Aug. 18.

For the time being, though, riders will have to wait a little longer for their bus.

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

Trending

Has St. Louis Literary Magazine River Styx Reached the End?

By Monica Obradovic

Jan Garden Gastro gives a music and spoken word performance of La Prose du Transsiberien, a 1913 book by Blaise Cendrars.

Serial Harasser Preyed on County Co-Workers for 5 Years

By Ryan Krull

Tony Weaver leaving the federal courthouse downtown in June. Former coworkers say he diligently worked to remove a serial harasser from the county jail's staff.

Missouri Prison Waited Hours to Call 911 After Fatal Attack, Inmate Says

By Ryan Krull

Joshua Hewitt died in St. Louis on January 11, three days after being assaulted in state prison.

St. Louis County Man Murdered Woman with Baseball Bat, Police Say

By Ryan Krull

Isaac Heath has been charged with murdering an elderly woman with a baseball bat.

Also in News

Missouri Turns to Internet for Abortion Medication Amid Ban

By Monica Obradovic

Residents of states with strict abortion bans are turning to online pharmacies for abortion pills.

Missouri Prison Waited Hours to Call 911 After Fatal Attack, Inmate Says

By Ryan Krull

Joshua Hewitt died in St. Louis on January 11, three days after being assaulted in state prison.

A Quarter Million Will Go To Fight Missouri’s School to Prison Pipeline

By Olivia Poolos

The Eastern Diagnostic and Reception Correctional Center in Bonne Terre

Hartmann: Greater St. Louis Inc Needs To Ditch Its Real Estate Side Hustle

By Ray Hartmann

Jason Hall is the CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc. and oversees Arch to Park Equity Fund LLC.
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us