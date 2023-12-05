Democratic Missouri Rep. Proudly Shares Lemonade with Alt-Right Troll

Rep. Sarah Unsicker went "very public" about meeting up with Charles Johnson

By on Tue, Dec 5, 2023 at 1:31 pm

A Democratic state representative running for Missouri Attorney General got a lot of attention on social media yesterday — but that attention seems unlikely to help her longshot campaign.

State Representative Sarah Unsicker (D-Shrewsbury) tweeted a photo of herself sharing a "basil lemonade" with Charles Johnson, an alt-right political activist so radioactive, even Congressman Matt Gaetz has disavowed his beliefs. Among (many) other things, Johnson has denied the Holocaust and admitted to repeatedly using the n-word on Twitter (although he claimed it was to "study the site's algorithms," according to Politico). Closer to home for Unsicker, Johnson also sued (unsuccessfully) to have Michael Brown's juvenile records released and was banned from Twitter back in the pre-Elon days for asking for donations to "take out" activist DeRay Mckesson.

So why was Unsicker sharing a glass of lemonade with him? It's not clear, but she did seem to take pride in the association, tweeting that she'd upset "St. Louis Twitter" by going "very public" with the fact that she is "friends with some of their boogeymen" and, later in the same thread, posting an unsolicited photo of herself with Johnson.

The second tweet cited Unsicker's friendship with Eric Garland, a conspiracy-minded local with a huge Twitter following, and then invoked Johnson. She wrote, "People here don't like that I'm friends with @ericgarland. They REALLY don't like that we meet [sic] witih @JohnsonThought1 over basil lemonade in Webster Groves yesterday. I'm an adult and capable of choosing my friendships."

Now, it's safe to say Unsicker is also capable of choosing wrongly about those friendships, and that a Holocaust denier who has regularly deployed racial slurs might be a poor choice for any of us, much less a public official seeking the Democratic party's nomination for state attorney general. But sure, it's her choice.

Unsicker did not respond to an email sent to both her personal and campaign accounts today asking if Johnson was a friend. We'll update this post if we hear back.

What's truly odd about the whole thing is that Unsicker's tweets seem to have been spurred by angst over a bill to make Springfield's beloved cashew chicken the official state food of Missouri. Former political operative Conner Kerrigan has an excellent Substack summarizing the bizarre sequence for those who want to go down the rabbit hole.

For everybody else, hey, it's good to know who your elected officials are hanging with out with, so Unsicker gets a point for transparency if nothing else.

Update: Unsicker has faced calls to resign — and has been stripped of her committee assignments. See the latest news.

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
