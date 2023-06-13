Des Peres NIMBYs May Ban Cannabis Dispensaries

click to enlarge RFT file Root 66 has run into much opposition as it tries to open a fifth location in Des Peres.

Dispensaries may be banned from selling recreational marijuana in Des Peres, depending on a vote by residents next year.

Last night, Des Peres aldermen voted 5-0 to be the first city in the area, and the second in the state, to put the recreational dispensary question in front of voters, Post-Dispatch reports.

Missouri law allows local governments to prohibit non-medical marijuana facilities through either a ballot question or citizen petition. Ballot questions can only be voted on during presidential election years.

Now a ballot question will go before Des Peres voters in November of 2024. The city will need at least a 60 percent “yes” vote to ban recreational dispensaries. Any ban could subsequently face repeal from aldermen sending the question back to the ballot, or from residents who gather enough signatures to force another vote, according to statute.

A repeal doesn’t seem likely. About 50 residents cheered for the aldermanic vote after opposing a local dispensary for months.

Root 66 dispensary has tried to open a location in Des Peres to much opposition.



The dispensary received a permit from Des Peres to sell medical marijuana in the space of a former clothing boutique last August, but the space is in the same strip mall as a math tutoring business called Mathnasium, which some Root 66 detractors are trying to call a school. Missouri law prohibits dispensaries from opening within 1,000 feet of schools, child day-care centers or churches.



If that's not enough to stop Root 66, critics are also calling on Des Peres aldermen to require recreational dispensaries from opening with 120 feet of homes. A street of houses sit directly behind Root 66's proposed space.

Even so, if the NIMBYs in Des Peres have their way, West County tokers still have plenty of dispensary options nearby. Some are literally down the road.