Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Direct Flights from St. Louis to Toronto to Resume this Weekend

By on Tue, May 3, 2022 at 3:44 pm

click to enlarge An Air Canada plane, possibly heading to or from St. Louis. - COURTESY AIR CANADA
Courtesy Air Canada
An Air Canada plane, possibly heading to or from St. Louis.

St. Louisans can again fly direct to Canada starting this weekend.

Air Canada ceased operation in St. Louis due to the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic. The first direct flights to and from Toronto in two years will take off and land on Saturday.

There will be one departure and one arrival daily on Air Canada on the STL-YYZ route thereafter.

“Having Air Canada return to St. Louis Lambert International Airport is great news,” STL Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said in a statement posted to FlySTL.com. “The airline has always been an important partner at this airport and we are certain St. Louis air travelers are thrilled to have Air Canada flights back.”

Email the author at [email protected]

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]
Brentwood Brentwood gets hate because it’s full of big box stores and bad traffic situations, but it’s actually great. The architecture and the classic little old houses in Brentwood are pretty cool, the shopping is premium (many chains are represented, including Trader Joe’s, Target and Total Wine) and it offers easy highway access. Take a Xanax before trying to park in the Brentwood Promenade, though. The tight spots and impatient drivers make for a daily shitshow.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to Mid-County [PHOTOS]
Bellefontaine Neighbors South of I-270 and just west of the Mississippi, Bellefontaine Neighbors is nearly 200 years old and comprised of Spanish, French and American land grants dating to the 1800s. The General Daniel Bissell House was part of a farm that used slave labor and is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Recently, the city has made headlines with its ongoing rancor between the mayor and the board of aldermen. Perhaps the most important thing to remember about this city is the uniquely Missouri pronunciation of its first word: “Bell Fountain.”

Our Very Incomplete Guide to North County [PHOTOS]
Ballwin It’s not the fanciest or the richest part of west county, but Ballwin is an excellent place to raise a family. There are great school districts, fabulous shopping opportunities and community spirit. Watch out for Ballwin cops, though — they’re legendarily hotheaded.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to West County [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]
Brentwood Brentwood gets hate because it’s full of big box stores and bad traffic situations, but it’s actually great. The architecture and the classic little old houses in Brentwood are pretty cool, the shopping is premium (many chains are represented, including Trader Joe’s, Target and Total Wine) and it offers easy highway access. Take a Xanax before trying to park in the Brentwood Promenade, though. The tight spots and impatient drivers make for a daily shitshow.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to Mid-County [PHOTOS]
Bellefontaine Neighbors South of I-270 and just west of the Mississippi, Bellefontaine Neighbors is nearly 200 years old and comprised of Spanish, French and American land grants dating to the 1800s. The General Daniel Bissell House was part of a farm that used slave labor and is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Recently, the city has made headlines with its ongoing rancor between the mayor and the board of aldermen. Perhaps the most important thing to remember about this city is the uniquely Missouri pronunciation of its first word: “Bell Fountain.”

Our Very Incomplete Guide to North County [PHOTOS]
Ballwin It’s not the fanciest or the richest part of west county, but Ballwin is an excellent place to raise a family. There are great school districts, fabulous shopping opportunities and community spirit. Watch out for Ballwin cops, though — they’re legendarily hotheaded.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to West County [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]
Brentwood Brentwood gets hate because it’s full of big box stores and bad traffic situations, but it’s actually great. The architecture and the classic little old houses in Brentwood are pretty cool, the shopping is premium (many chains are represented, including Trader Joe’s, Target and Total Wine) and it offers easy highway access. Take a Xanax before trying to park in the Brentwood Promenade, though. The tight spots and impatient drivers make for a daily shitshow.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to Mid-County [PHOTOS]
Bellefontaine Neighbors South of I-270 and just west of the Mississippi, Bellefontaine Neighbors is nearly 200 years old and comprised of Spanish, French and American land grants dating to the 1800s. The General Daniel Bissell House was part of a farm that used slave labor and is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Recently, the city has made headlines with its ongoing rancor between the mayor and the board of aldermen. Perhaps the most important thing to remember about this city is the uniquely Missouri pronunciation of its first word: “Bell Fountain.”

Our Very Incomplete Guide to North County [PHOTOS]
Ballwin It’s not the fanciest or the richest part of west county, but Ballwin is an excellent place to raise a family. There are great school districts, fabulous shopping opportunities and community spirit. Watch out for Ballwin cops, though — they’re legendarily hotheaded.

Our Very Incomplete Guide to West County [PHOTOS]

Trending

NAACP Hopes Crestwood Lawsuit Sparks Conversation About County Food Deserts

By Monica Obradovic

The NAACP does not see the sense in putting a Dierbergs directly across the street from a Schnucks.

St. Louis County Man to Be Put to Death for Murders Committed in 1996

By Ryan Krull

Carman Deck is scheduled to be put to death tomorrow.

Union Police Shoot and Kill Dog

By Monica Obradovic

Home security footage shows children running after officers shot a dog nearby.

Here's What It Means for Missouri If Roe v. Wade is Overturned

By Jenna Jones and Ryan Krull

The Supreme Court of the United States has voted to overturn Roe V. Wade, according to a draft opinion obtained by Politico.

Also in News

$7 Million and Counting: COVID Relief Fraud Allegations Mount in Eastern Missouri

By Ryan Krull

Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court

Here's What It Means for Missouri If Roe v. Wade is Overturned

By Jenna Jones and Ryan Krull

The Supreme Court of the United States has voted to overturn Roe V. Wade, according to a draft opinion obtained by Politico.

Union Police Shoot and Kill Dog

By Monica Obradovic

Home security footage shows children running after officers shot a dog nearby.

St. Louis County Man to Be Put to Death for Murders Committed in 1996

By Ryan Krull

Carman Deck is scheduled to be put to death tomorrow.
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us