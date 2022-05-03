Direct Flights from St. Louis to Toronto to Resume this Weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy Air Canada An Air Canada plane, possibly heading to or from St. Louis.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit and Google News.

St. Louisans can again fly direct to Canada starting this weekend.Air Canada ceased operation in St. Louis due to the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic. The first direct flights to and from Toronto in two years will take off and land on Saturday.There will be one departure and one arrival daily on Air Canada on the STL-YYZ route thereafter.“Having Air Canada return to St. Louis Lambert International Airport is great news,” STL Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said in a statement posted to FlySTL.com. “The airline has always been an important partner at this airport and we are certain St. Louis air travelers are thrilled to have Air Canada flights back.”