Displaced Heritage House Tenants Have Nowhere to Go

Burst water pipes sent 120 mostly elderly residents to temporary shelter at a Hilton — but the property manager has given them a deadline to find new housing

By on Thu, Jan 25, 2024 at 5:07 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Lillie Crockett, 86, has been staying at a Hilton after frozen water pipes damaged her apartment building. - MIKE FITZGERALD
MIKE FITZGERALD
Lillie Crockett, 86, has been staying at a Hilton after frozen water pipes damaged her apartment building.

Lillie Crockett’s life has been a giant, hassle-filled question mark since the evening of January 14 — when frozen water pipes burst at the 252-unit Heritage House Apartments in Midtown St. Louis, forcing the evacuation of Crockett and 119 fellow residents.

Crockett, 86, spent the next week at the Hilton at the Ballpark. Then, on Sunday she was bused to the Hilton St. Louis Airport, where she was told that she would be on her own in less than five days, with the need to find new housing by January 30.

“I’m very stressed,” Crockett said Thursday in a hotel meeting room filled with donated food, water and sanitary supplies. “Someone had to call me this morning to get me out of bed.”

But Crockett received a dose of good news shortly after she uttered those words. Word came down that the evacuees would be able to stay at the hotel another week longer, until February 6. 

Even so, she’s unsure where she’ll live after that, or how to retrieve any of the larger items, such as a sofa and bed, left behind in the apartment she’s lived in for the past 13 years.

“Just give me my fireplace, my TV and my pictures on the wall,” she said.

Sansone Property Management Company, which oversees Heritage House, had previously arranged to put residents up at the Hilton and was paying for their stay. But the company sent a letter to the evacuees on Monday, January 23, informing them they had until January 30 to stay at the Hilton, after which time they could stay there at their own expense.

Sansone representatives did not return phone calls seeking comment.

The Heritage House tenants will be refunded their current month’s rent, as well as any deposit they had made on their apartments, according to Marquetta Hamell, the on-site property manager.

Heritage House, an 18-story building at 2800 Olive Street, has been condemned and will remain closed for at least a year, Hamell said.

click to enlarge Heritage House was badly damaged by the burst pipe and has been condemned. - MIKE FITZGERALD
MIKE FITZGERALD
Heritage House was badly damaged by the burst pipe and has been condemned.

Action St. Louis, a tenant rights group, has been coordinating relief operations at the Hilton. On Thursday, group representatives were going door-to-door to check on the food and medical needs of tenants, most of whom are elderly and disabled, says Kennard Williams, the group’s organizing manager.

The situation is improving for most of the evacuees, but problems remain for those seeking to retrieve major possessions. Tenants have been given only 15 minutes to fetch valuables, Williams says.

“They got to get access at some point,” he says. “They got to get their belongings in a real amount of time. Because 15 minutes ain’t enough.”

A woman who identified herself as a family member of one of the evacuees tells the RFT that a major source of stress is the pushback the tenants have been getting from providers of renter’s insurance.

“And so we got hundreds of seniors who’ve been paying monthly to insurance companies,” says the woman, who asked not to be identified. “And they’re now saying they won’t cover the claims. They’re determining it’s not an act of nature.”

A woman interviewed in the parking lot of Heritage House — who identified herself as the friend of a longtime resident in her 80s — said she had heard the pipes had started freezing on January 13, when the heat went out in the building in the midst of a bitter cold snap, when night temperatures sank below zero.

“What we heard is the windows got left open on the 11th floor the day before the freeze,” the woman says. “It was an empty unit. That froze the pipes.”

A few days after the frozen pipes burst at Heritage House, broken pipes at the Mark Twain Building complex on North 9th Street led to the evacuation of 213 tenants.

Related
Jerry Randall and Darlene Hughes have rented from Dara Daugherty for 11 years. Both are disabled and, Randall says, "ain't got nowhere to go."

Tenants of Illegal Rooming Houses Busted by City Face Bleak Options: The city has yet to force Dara Daugherty’s many tenants out of condemned properties, but the clock is ticking

Related
Northview Village, the area's largest nursing home, was located St. Louis' Kingsgway West neighborhood.

Feds Find Long List of Failures in Northview Village’s Sudden Closure: When major shareholder Maklouf Suissa refused to make worker payroll, chaos ensued, a report by federal investigators finds


Related
Sherrie Robertson shows the space heater she had to use to endure a long cold snap with no heat in her apartment.

North County Complex Endured 6 Days Without Heat, Hot Water or Apologies: Norwood Court Apartments' heat was back on today, but managers still won’t tell tenants what caused the problems


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Starbucks Fires 2 Baristas Who Collared Robbers of South Grand Store

By Ryan Krull

Joshua Noe, left, and Marquise Porter-Doyle tried to rob St. Louis' flying saucer Starbucks — and were met with fierce resistance from their targets.

Stolen Car Flies Off I-70, Lands in Embankment After Police Chase

By Sarah Fenske

A St. Louis City police officer inspects a vehicle that was involved in a high speed chase on Tuesday, January 23, 2023.

Man Who Robbed 16 St. Louis Businesses Slapped with 68 Felonies

By Ryan Krull

Tim Watson could be going away for quite some time after being charged with dozens of felonies.

Feds Find Long List of Failures in Northview Village’s Sudden Closure

By Mike Fitzgerald

Northview Village, the area's largest nursing home, was located St. Louis' Kingsgway West neighborhood.

Also in News

Missouri Teacher Sarah Scheffer Poisoned Husband with Toxic Smoothies

By Ryan Krull

Prosecutors say Sarah Scheffer attempted to poison her husband in eight different instances.

Brian Dorsey Killed 2 People. Now He's Fighting to Avoid Execution

By Monica Obradovic

Brian Dorsey is today a model inmate.

Scuba-Loving Sheriff Leaves Missouri County High and Dry

By Ryan Krull

Sheriff Chris Heitman is proud of how he’s used scuba to help families in need — but critics say his focus on diving has been a distraction from his day job.

Missouri Adopt-a-Highway Program in Limbo Over Sign for Kevin Johnson

By Rudi Keller

The state of Missouri executed Kevin Johnson on November 29, 2022.
More

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us