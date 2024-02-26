Displaced Heritage House Tenants Must Leave Hotels by Thursday

“It’s a nightmare you want to wake up from,” one says

By on Mon, Feb 26, 2024 at 6:00 am

click to enlarge The 18-story Heritage House has been condemned since a water pipe burst January 14 — leaving its elderly and disabled tenants in a scramble to find new housing. - FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
The 18-story Heritage House has been condemned since a water pipe burst January 14 — leaving its elderly and disabled tenants in a scramble to find new housing.

Richard and Sheila Johnson are living in their third motel since frozen pipes broke at the Heritage House Apartments nearly six weeks ago, forcing the building’s condemnation and evacuation of nearly 200 tenants.

The Johnsons have been instructed that their free hotel stay ends and they must find new housing by Thursday, February 29. But so far, because of a tight housing market and little money of their own, it’s been no dice for the married couple, who haven’t worked in years because of their disabilities.

”We’re just waiting on something to happen because we’ve been reaching out everywhere,” says Richard Johnson, 65, who, like his wife, 67, walks with the aid of a cane.

”It’s a nightmare you want to wake up from,” he said.

The Heritage House Corporation Board, which owns the apartment complex at 2800 Olive Street, sent a letter last week to the Johnsons and other displaced tenants reminding them they must leave the motels where they are residing by Thursday. If the Johnsons don’t leave the Westin Hotel in downtown St. Louis, they’ll have to start picking up the tab themselves.

In addition, tenants have until March 20 to pick up their furniture from Heritage House, or face the prospect of having it stored ”in their unit or a designated area of the building,” according to the Feb. 20 letter the Johnsons received.

Conner Kerrigan, a spokesman for Mayor Tishaura Jones, declined to comment as to the fate of Heritage House tenants who still haven’t found housing beyond Feb. 29.

“We’ve been clear to both residents and interested media that we only had guaranteed funding available for resident housing up to Feb 29,” Kerrigan wrote in a text to the RFT. “There are still discussions happening on what happens after that, and I will update you when I know more.”

Richard Johnson noted that the city of St. Louis received $280 million as its share of a nearly $800 million settlement with the owner of the Rams NFL football team after the team’s controversial relocation to Los Angeles.

”Why can’t they spend some of that money on us?” Johnson said.

Kerrigan declined to comment.

February 21, 2024

