Doctor Sues Mercy for Denying Religious Exemption for COVID-19 Vaccine

Dr. Mollie James claims the health care system discriminated against her

By on Tue, Aug 8, 2023 at 11:47 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Screenshot of Dr. Mollie James speaking at a anti-vaccine "COVID Summit."
Screengrab
Dr. Mollie James has spoken at a string of anti-vaccine "COVID Summits," with videos posted live by Epoch Times/New Tang Dynasty Television.
Dr. Mollie James refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine as an employee of Mercy Health in 2021. It was her religious right to refuse, she says. But she was "wrongfully terminated" anyway.

Now James, a Catholic, is suing Mercy, a Catholic health care system, claiming she was pushed out due to her refusal to vaccinate after God "guided her to decline the treatment."

Mercy informed all employees in July 2021 that they must receive an mRNA vaccine or else face termination with no severance, according to James' suit. So James filed a religious exemption, in which she argued it was her right to refuse the vaccine that has now been taken by more than 5.55 billion people. She had "prayed on the decision of whether to take the vaccine and was guided by God to decline this treatment," according to the suit.

Related
Dr. Mollie James has spoken at a string of anti-vaccine "Covid Summits," with videos posted live by Epoch Times/New Tang Dynasty Television.

A St. Louis Doctor Fought COVID Up Close. Now She's Shilling Ivermectin


Her application for religious exemption was denied by Mercy, and James resigned on August 2, 2021, instead of getting fired by Mercy, the suit states. She filed a petition against her former employer last week asking for at least $25,000 to compensate for the "substantial economic and non-economic harm" she incurred.

James filed a charge of discrimination against Mercy in November 2021 with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights, according to the suit. A month later, however, the commission terminated proceedings and determined it could not issue a right to sue because Mercy is a religious organization.

James became something of a public figure during the early days of the pandemic. She spent over year treating COVID-19 patients at overwhelmed hospitals in New York City in between stints at St. Luke's and Mercy Hospitals in St. Louis. To her tens of thousands of followers on social media, her documentation of fighting the pandemic painted her as a first-responder hero.

Her image would later transition to conspiratorial outsider. Her hospitals eventually cut ties, and James became a staunch advocate for treating COVID-19 with Ivermectin (an antiparasitic drug the FDA says does not prevent COVID-19) and a vocal opponent of health mandates and "corporate medicine."

"Our patients are being medically kidnapped and abused in hospitals," she once said in an Instagram video. "You are paying for them to be abusive to you. This is ridiculous, and this is criminal."

In August, James started a radio show about politics, medicine and patient rights on the right-wing station Real Talk 93.3 FM. She joined a crowded party of other conservative hosts, including Dr. Eric Nepute, a St. Louis-area chiropractor who was recently ordered to pay $80,000 for suggesting false COVID-19 cures, which included the vitamins he sold.

James founded the James Clinic in 2015 with a location Chariton, Iowa, and later opened a second clinic in Ellisville, where she served patients with a "functional medicine approach." At one point, the clinic's URL was ivermectincan.com, according to a March 2022 RFT cover story on James. It's since been changed.

The clinics' website advocates for letting "doctors be doctors." James' bio describes her as a provider for "functional medicine concepts," such as the "link between Vitamin D levels and COVID outcomes" to ICUs.

"Dr. James has now become an activist for medical freedom, patients right to choose, and physicians right to practice medicine unencumbered," the bio reads.

Related
Eric Nepute live streamed medical advice on Facebook before he got his radio show. He also has YouTube videos about wellness.

St. Louis Chiropractor Fined $80K for Spreading COVID Misinformation: The Federal Trade Commission accused Eric Nepute of making more than 10 million misleading claims about COVID-19

Related
Dr. Mollie James has spoken at a string of anti-vaccine "Covid Summits," with videos posted live by Epoch Times/New Tang Dynasty Television.

St. Louis Quack — Uh, Doctor — Lands Conservative Radio Show: Fired medical doctor Mollie James falsely claims ivermectin is a cure for COVID-19


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Man Who Funded Anti-Child Kidnapping Film Arrested for Child Kidnapping

By Ray Hartmann

Fabian Marta was arrested for kidnapping after funding the film Sound of Freedom.

Useless Loop Trolley Collides with a Vehicle Near the History Museum

By Sarah Fenske

The Loop trolley left a local car missing a few pieces on the evening of Saturday, August 5.

‘Connected’ St. Louis Businessman Charged With Assaulting Employee

By Ryan Krull

Khaled Salameh booking photo.

St. Louis' College Kids Program Won't Release Funds, Grandfather Says

By Mike Fitzgerald

Joe Miklovic holds copies of the College Kids memorandum of understanding.

Also in News

Southeast Missourian Editor 'Temporarily Suspended' After DWI

By Ryan Krull

The Southeast Missourian Building in Cape Girardeau

The St. Louis Cardinals Sell — But Maybe Not Enough

By Gerald Early

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol.

Rep. Cori Bush Calls on Feds to End Homelessness by 2027

By Monica Obradovic

Representative Cori Bush speaks at a campaign event in St. Louis in August 2022.

Cockfight's Founder Wants to Save the Foreskin and Stop Circumcision

By Rosalind Early

Brett Johnson, center, runs the group Cockfight, which strives to eliminate circumcision.
More

Digital Issue

August 2, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us