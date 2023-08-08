Doctor Sues Mercy for Denying Religious Exemption for COVID-19 Vaccine

Now James, a Catholic, is suing Mercy, a Catholic health care system, claiming she was pushed out due to her refusal to vaccinate after God "guided her to decline the treatment."
Mercy informed all employees in July 2021 that they must receive an mRNA vaccine or else face termination with no severance, according to James' suit. So James filed a religious exemption, in which she argued it was her right to refuse the vaccine that has now been taken by more than 5.55 billion people. She had "prayed on the decision of whether to take the vaccine and was guided by God to decline this treatment," according to the suit.
Her application for religious exemption was denied by Mercy, and James resigned on August 2, 2021, instead of getting fired by Mercy, the suit states. She filed a petition against her former employer last week asking for at least $25,000 to compensate for the "substantial economic and non-economic harm" she incurred.
James filed a charge of discrimination against Mercy in November 2021 with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights, according to the suit. A month later, however, the commission terminated proceedings and determined it could not issue a right to sue because Mercy is a religious organization.
James became something of a public figure during the early days of the pandemic. She spent over year treating COVID-19 patients at overwhelmed hospitals in New York City in between stints at St. Luke's and Mercy Hospitals in St. Louis. To her tens of thousands of followers on social media, her documentation of fighting the pandemic painted her as a first-responder hero.
Her image would later transition to conspiratorial outsider. Her hospitals eventually cut ties, and James became a staunch advocate for treating COVID-19 with Ivermectin (an antiparasitic drug the FDA says does not prevent COVID-19) and a vocal opponent of health mandates and "corporate medicine."
"Our patients are being medically kidnapped and abused in hospitals," she once said in an Instagram video. "You are paying for them to be abusive to you. This is ridiculous, and this is criminal."
In August, James started a radio show about politics, medicine and patient rights on the right-wing station Real Talk 93.3 FM. She joined a crowded party of other conservative hosts, including Dr. Eric Nepute, a St. Louis-area chiropractor who was recently ordered to pay $80,000 for suggesting false COVID-19 cures, which included the vitamins he sold.
James founded the James Clinic in 2015 with a location Chariton, Iowa, and later opened a second clinic in Ellisville, where she served patients with a "functional medicine approach." At one point, the clinic's URL was ivermectincan.com, according to a March 2022 RFT cover story on James. It's since been changed.
The clinics' website advocates for letting "doctors be doctors." James' bio describes her as a provider for "functional medicine concepts," such as the "link between Vitamin D levels and COVID outcomes" to ICUs.
"Dr. James has now become an activist for medical freedom, patients right to choose, and physicians right to practice medicine unencumbered," the bio reads.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed