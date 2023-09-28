Does Josh Hawley Own More Than One Shirt?

Signs point to no

By on Thu, Sep 28, 2023 at 6:22 am

Share on Nextdoor
With all the time Josh Hawley spends defending his manhood, running away from mobs he incited and getting verbally slapped by people who actually know things, surely the last thing that's on the senator's mind is what to wear. That shows.

Hawley made a rare appearance in Missouri last weekend to show face among autoworkers on strike in Wentzville. While many were quick to point out the irony (Hawley has previously sided against stances held by organized labor), those especially perceptive to Hawley's hypocrisy noticed a pattern in his caring-human cosplay.

The man has worn the same "Missourah" outfit almost every time he's decided to grace his constituents with his presence.

See below, a montage compiled by former Senate candidate and Pothole Nemesis C.W. Gardner. 
Nothing tells Missourians "I'm one of you" like an Army-green shirt and a sturdy pair of jeans.

The same fit pops up in multiple pictures captured by local journalists and the senator's team. Here's Hawley, as captured by his spokespeople, touring last summer's flood damage in the shirt and jeans (seems like quite a warm choice for the height of summer, but alas, he may have only one costume). Here's Hawley in the same garb again with Senator Eric Schmitt on the campaign trail last November. And here Hawley is in it once again, at a presser with activists demanding nuclear waste cleanup in St. Louis County in July.

We might be able to find more occurrences, but there's only so much of his smug face we can stand to see in one day.

Maybe there's only so many outfits he can fit in a duffel bag on lobbyists' private planes. Or does his sister only allow him one drawer in the house he's used as his Missouri address? It's a mystery.

Spectrum News reported that Hawley made the trip to the United Auto Workers picket lines a day after his Democrat opponents St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell and veteran Lucas Kunce showed up. Maybe he'll eventually learn to copy their humanity, too.
Related
Josh Hawley Works Out in Columbia While Jefferson City Burns

Josh Hawley Works Out in Columbia While Jefferson City Burns

Related
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley.

Josh Hawley Faces 'Intensely Negative Sentiment' in Missouri, Poll Finds: Independents can't stand him. Even some Republicans rate him unfavorably

Related
Senator Smug (R-Missouri).

Leaked Footage Captures Josh Hawley Acting Like a Smug Asshole: "Good lord in heaven," Hawley intoned à la Ned Flanders

Related
Yeah. That guy.

Josh Hawley Cries 'Hate Crimes' as Kids Get Slaughtered: Anything to avoid confronting gun violence


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Swindlers Busted in Target Parking Lot After Stealing $120K from O'Fallon Man

By Ryan Krull

Booking photo of Ankurkumar Patel, allegedly a member of an interstate scheme that swindled an elderly Missouri man out of more than $120,000.

A Letter to the St. Louis Driver Glued to His Phone at a Red Light

By Collin Preciado

It's really so interesting you have to check it at every stop light?

St. Louis Residents Have a Plan to Solve the Short-Term Rental Problem

By Monica Obradovic

There are about 4,600 short-term rentals in St. Louis city, according to short-term rental tracker AirDNA.

St. Louis Aldermen Get Ready to Get Tough on Short-Term Rentals

By Monica Obradovic

There are about 4,600 short-term rentals in the city of St. Louis, according to AirDNA.

Also in News

Would-Be Missouri Governor Didn’t Burn Books — But Says He Totally Would

By Ryan Krull

Hot stuff.

Missouri Pastor Says Autism Is 'Demonic," Can Be 'Cast Out'

By Monica Obradovic

Pastor Rick Morrow of Beulah Church says he knows the key to curing autism.

Missouri AG Sues Dollar General Over Deceptive Pricing

By Ryan Krull

The AG's office has shopped at 147 Dollar Generals in the last 18 months. They kept the receipts.

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral

By Jaime Lees

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral
More

Digital Issue

September 27, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us