Does This New Cardinals Hat Suggest Gun Violence?

Some see Yadi and Wainwright playing the game, others see a man at gunpoint

By on Tue, Aug 30, 2022 at 10:32 am

St. Louis is known for its baseball and crime. Now there's a hat to commemorate both.

Busey Bank sponsored a baseball cap as a free promotional item for the Cardinal's game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday. It was meant to commemorate one of baseball's best pitcher-catcher duos, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright.

The hat is supposed to depict Molina crouched in a catcher's pose as Wainwright throws his hands up in the air after a victorious out.

But some St. Louisans (we're looking at you, you dirty birdies on Twitter), saw something far different.

On social media, the hat has become something of a Rorschach inkblot test for St. Louis' naive or uninitiated.

What do you see when you look at this hat? A glorious moment between the two legendary athletes? A man getting robbed at gunpoint? A man threatening another man throwing up a "hands up don't shoot" pose? Or Yadi aiming to shoot Waino in the crotch?

It's of course up to you what this hat actually depicts. And given the abstractness of this hat's design, who's to say you're wrong?

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Trending

News Slideshows

@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]

Missouri Mom Says Clock Is Ticking to Figure Out How Her Son Died

By Ryan Krull

Since March, Barbara Hall's presence in Fredericktown has been a protest and a vigil.

Forest Park's Steinberg Rink and Pavilion Getting a Redesign

By Benjamin Simon

Design drawings of the Steinberg Pavilion and Rink.

Hartmann: There's Nothing Exceptional About the AT&T Tower

By Ray Hartmann

In the foreground, the undeniably historic Southwestern Bell Building, built in 1926 with 17 individual roofs. Behind it, the less historic AT&T Tower, built in the 1980s.

Trudy Busch Valentine Releases Terrible Campaign Song, Still Gets Our Vote

By Jaime Lees

Trudy Busch Valentine Releases Terrible Campaign Song, Still Gets Our Vote

Trudy Busch Valentine Releases Terrible Campaign Song, Still Gets Our Vote

By Jaime Lees

Trudy Busch Valentine Releases Terrible Campaign Song, Still Gets Our Vote

VIDEO: Tonka’s Happy Ending Gets the Hollywood Treatment from Alan Cumming

By Ryan Krull

Alan Cumming holding a picture of his erstwhile co-star, Tonka.

Hartmann: There's Nothing Exceptional About the AT&T Tower

By Ray Hartmann

In the foreground, the undeniably historic Southwestern Bell Building, built in 1926 with 17 individual roofs. Behind it, the less historic AT&T Tower, built in the 1980s.

Missouri Mom Says Clock Is Ticking to Figure Out How Her Son Died

By Ryan Krull

Since March, Barbara Hall's presence in Fredericktown has been a protest and a vigil.
