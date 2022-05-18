Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Domestic Altercation Leads to Murder-Suicide in St. Louis County

By on Wed, May 18, 2022 at 12:54 pm

click to enlarge A St. Louis County police cruiser. - PHOTO BY DANNY WICENTOWSKI
PHOTO BY DANNY WICENTOWSKI
A St. Louis County police cruiser.

Yesterday evening, a man in Fenton shot and killed a woman, then fired on police officers before taking his own life.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, around 5:30 p.m., officers with the City of Fenton Precinct responded to a shots-fired call near the St. Louis College of Health Careers in the 1200 block of North Highway Drive.

Upon arrival, officers were shot at by a man fleeing the scene in a white Chevy Impala.

A 10-minute pursuit ensued, with the male suspect leading police across Interstate 270 and into Kirkwood. At the intersection of Big Bend Road and Old Big Bend Road, the suspect used his gun to take his own life.

Additional officers responded to the site of the original shots-fired call, where they discovered a woman with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Related
The two suspects allegedly stole $35,000 worth of merchandise from nine Home Depots in the County.

Man and Woman Steal from Almost Every Home Depot in St. Louis County: Only the Ferguson Home Depot Was Spared


The St. Louis County Police Department states that the shooting "appears to be the result of a domestic altercation."

One officer sustained minor injuries from glass breaking in his patrol car when it was fired upon.

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Joins National 'Bans Off Our Bodies' Abortion Access Protests [PHOTOS]
Laclede's Landing Showcases Beautiful St. Louis History [PHOTOS]

Laclede's Landing Showcases St. Louis History [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Activists Gather to Protest Potential Overturning of Roe v. Wade [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Area Reacts to Earthquake [PHOTOS]

Trending

VIDEO: Crowd Fleeing Sunday Night Gunfire in Downtown St. Louis

By Monica Obradovic

Footage captured by Derk Brown shows bystanders running from gunfire.

Mysterious Suicides and Missing Persons Rattle Southern Missouri Town

By Ryan Krull

Since the beginning of March, Barbara Hall has been looking for her son Timmy Dees.

Introducing the Performing Artists for RFT's Art A’Fair

By Riverfront Times Staff

Alexis Tucci, Maxi Glamour and the Knuckles lead Art A’Fair’s lineup of groundbreaking artists on June 23 on Cherokee Street.

Missouri Deputy Intercepts 20 Pounds of Meth Flown in from LA

By Ryan Krull

Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court

Also in News

Mysterious Suicides and Missing Persons Rattle Southern Missouri Town

By Ryan Krull

Since the beginning of March, Barbara Hall has been looking for her son Timmy Dees.

Missouri Deputy Intercepts 20 Pounds of Meth Flown in from LA

By Ryan Krull

Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court

Hartmann: Bad Actor Josh Hawley Auditions as Disney Villain

By Ray Hartmann

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) gesturing toward a crowd of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered outside the U.S. Capitol to protest the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's electoral college victory on Jan. 6, 2021. Some demonstrators later breached and stormed the Capitol.

This Week in St. Louis News

By Jenna Jones

Activists gather in St. Louis to protest a leaked draft opinion of the Supreme Court of the United States that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us