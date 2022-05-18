Domestic Altercation Leads to Murder-Suicide in St. Louis County

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DANNY WICENTOWSKI A St. Louis County police cruiser.

Yesterday evening, a man in Fenton shot and killed a woman, then fired on police officers before taking his own life.According to the St. Louis County Police Department, around 5:30 p.m., officers with the City of Fenton Precinct responded to a shots-fired call near the St. Louis College of Health Careers in the 1200 block of North Highway Drive.Upon arrival, officers were shot at by a man fleeing the scene in a white Chevy Impala.A 10-minute pursuit ensued, with the male suspect leading police across Interstate 270 and into Kirkwood. At the intersection of Big Bend Road and Old Big Bend Road, the suspect used his gun to take his own life.Additional officers responded to the site of the original shots-fired call, where they discovered a woman with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.The St. Louis County Police Department states that the shooting "appears to be the result of a domestic altercation."One officer sustained minor injuries from glass breaking in his patrol car when it was fired upon.